Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

2 days ago
A member of President Biden’s cabinet announced Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack announced in a tweet that his symptoms were “mild.”

“I’ve tested positive for covid. I’ve been vaccinated and grown and fortunately my symptoms are mild. If you haven’t been vaccinated and grown yet, please don’t wait,” Wilsack said in a tweet.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack spoke at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC, about rising food prices. Wilsack said consolidation in beef, pork and poultry processing has pushed up prices and hurt consumers.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack spoke at a press briefing at the White House on September 08, 2021 in Washington, DC, about rising food prices. Wilsack said consolidation in beef, pork and poultry processing has pushed up prices and hurt consumers.
(Photo by Kevin Deutsch / Getty Images)

