Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19



A member of President Biden’s cabinet announced Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack announced in a tweet that his symptoms were “mild.”

“I’ve tested positive for covid. I’ve been vaccinated and grown and fortunately my symptoms are mild. If you haven’t been vaccinated and grown yet, please don’t wait,” Wilsack said in a tweet.