Biden and China’s Xi Will Hold Virtual Summit on Monday

Mr Biden and Mr Xi spoke on the phone on September 9, but the two leaders have not met since Mr Biden’s inauguration. The Chinese leader has not left his country for nearly two years because of concerns about the coronavirus (or epidemic) all over the country (or across the continent).

China is at the forefront of the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

Senior U.S. officials said Friday that Mr. Biden is focused on efforts to ensure that the United States can compete with China in the long run. He cited the approval of the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill this month as evidence that the administration is serious about not backing down.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the diplomatic talks, the official said the president would make it clear that the United States is ready to participate in tough competition, but does not want conflict with China and is eager to cooperate in areas of interest. Relations between the two countries matched.

Those areas are likely to include discussions on efforts to limit nuclear proliferation and counteract global warming.

But the meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi could also be tense, as both leaders work on more contentious issues, including China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, and Chinese hacking of corporate and government computer systems in the United States. , Human rights violations by the Chinese government and the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan.