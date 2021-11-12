Biden and China’s Xi Will Hold Virtual Summit on Monday
WASHINGTON – President Biden will hold a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as leaders of the world’s two largest economies face tensions over trade, cybercrime, climate, Taiwan and human rights.
The summit, announced by the White House on Friday, has been in operation since early October, when Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, held a six-hour meeting with Beijing’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi.
White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said in a statement that Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi would make a video call Monday evening.
“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together in areas where our interests meet,” Ms. Saki said, using the acronym for People’s Republic of China. “Throughout, President Biden will articulate the intentions and priorities of the United States and be clear and concise about our concerns about the PRC.”
Mr Biden and Mr Xi spoke on the phone on September 9, but the two leaders have not met since Mr Biden’s inauguration. The Chinese leader has not left his country for nearly two years because of concerns about the coronavirus (or epidemic) all over the country (or across the continent).
China is at the forefront of the Biden administration’s foreign policy.
Senior U.S. officials said Friday that Mr. Biden is working to ensure that the United States can compete with China in the long run. He cited the approval of the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill this month as evidence that the administration is serious about not backing down.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the diplomatic talks, the official said the president would make it clear that the United States is ready to participate in tough competition, but does not want conflict with China and is eager to cooperate in areas of interest. Relations between the two countries matched.
Those areas are likely to include discussions on efforts to limit nuclear proliferation and counteract global warming.
But the meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi could also be tense, as both leaders work on more contentious issues, including China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, and Chinese hacking of corporate and government computer systems in the United States. , Human rights violations by the Chinese government and the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan.
The two leaders are also expected to discuss the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
US officials said they did not expect specific agreements to be reached between the two countries at the meeting.
#Biden #Chinas #Hold #Virtual #Summit #Monday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.