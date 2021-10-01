Biden and Pelosi work out a congressional baseball game

Lawmakers are playing a lot of political hardball on Capitol Hill given the many crises that are consuming Washington, but it was the real hardball that drew Democrats and Republicans to National Park on Wednesday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Charity Game.

The game provided a brief moment amid deep partisan divisions and high drama in Congress, as leaders try to foresee a government shutdown and a possible federal default, while Democrats bitter rift between them over a major piece of social policy. worked hard to bridge it. .

It offered another spot for Democrats trying to corral votes for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for a House vote later on Thursday with support currently needed to pass the liberal defection. appears to be very low.

President Biden – a former participant in his Senate days – made an extended appearance, even in the Republican dugout with his political foes. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also ready to do what she usually does – encourage her fellow Democrats to win. She didn’t in this case, falling to the Republican lineup 13-12 in a close game Ms Pelosi should hope she doesn’t face tough votes.