Biden and Pelosi work out a congressional baseball game
Lawmakers are playing a lot of political hardball on Capitol Hill given the many crises that are consuming Washington, but it was the real hardball that drew Democrats and Republicans to National Park on Wednesday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Charity Game.
The game provided a brief moment amid deep partisan divisions and high drama in Congress, as leaders try to foresee a government shutdown and a possible federal default, while Democrats bitter rift between them over a major piece of social policy. worked hard to bridge it. .
It offered another spot for Democrats trying to corral votes for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for a House vote later on Thursday with support currently needed to pass the liberal defection. appears to be very low.
President Biden – a former participant in his Senate days – made an extended appearance, even in the Republican dugout with his political foes. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also ready to do what she usually does – encourage her fellow Democrats to win. She didn’t in this case, falling to the Republican lineup 13-12 in a close game Ms Pelosi should hope she doesn’t face tough votes.
The president received some boons from the Republican side of the stand, but was welcomed into the party’s dugout for photos and ribbing, even as red-uniformed GOP lawmakers protested nearly everything on his legislative agenda. He handed out ice cream bars that had the president’s stamp on its wrappers and took calls while he watched the game.
Ms Pelosi can be seen working on her phone from the stands as she is on the telecast of the game, a crucial intramural Democratic showdown over the infrastructure measure that progressives will sink until a vote on a $3.5 trillion social policy vote. has threatened. The package that carries most of their preferences.
However, the night’s game was a de facto out-of-the-park home run by Republican Representative Greg Stub of Florida, an impressive feat in most cases in a game played by a group of amateurs before their game’s prime. Was.
The big question after the game was how Ms Pelosi and her party would perform when her moment came on the legislator’s plate.
