Biden and Putin agree to ‘principle’ of summit discussing Ukraine

13 seconds ago
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on a “policy” for a summit to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe”, but only if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

At their meeting on Thursday, Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the summit.

NATO allies concerned over Zelensky’s move to leave Ukraine, threat of Russian attack almost certain

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin

(Getty Images)

There was a potential summit Announcement By French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, and in a press release, the summit was held “only on the condition that Russia will not invade Ukraine.”

The announcement came hours after Gadget Clock confirmed that Russian commanders had been ordered to invade Ukraine.

Biden spoke with Macron on Sunday afternoon.

The Pentagon spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not authorized to speak to the media

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade neighboring countries, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called for full military solidarity.

(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

White House press secretary Jane Sackie confirmed that while President Biden and Putin had accepted the meeting “in principle,” Russia has indicated that it is “preparing for a full-scale attack on Ukraine soon.”

“President Biden’s engagement with President Putin in principle. After that engagement, again, if there is no attack. We are always ready for diplomacy. If war is chosen instead of Russia, we are ready to impose quick and serious consequences. “It simply came to our notice then.

He added that President Biden was committed to pursuing “diplomacy” until the attack began.

“As the president has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the offensive begins. Secretary Blinken and Secretary of State Lavrov are scheduled to meet in Europe later this week if Russia does not take military action,” Saki said. .

The commanders on the ground planned how they would conduct their operations on the battlefield.

On Friday, January 14, a serviceman takes his position in a trench near the village of Yasne, about 33.6 km (21.2 miles) southwest of Donetsk, controlled by Russian-backed separatists. 2022.

(AP Photo / Alexei Alexandrov)

Violence continues to escalate in eastern Ukraine as it reports 53 shells fired by Russian-backed forces from the occupied Donbass on Ukraine today, according to the Ukrainian military.

