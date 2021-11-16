Biden and Xi meet amid economic and military tensions.
WASHINGTON – President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Monday evening at a virtual summit as the United States seeks to engage in what it calls “intense competition” with China while preventing serious conflict.
The meeting, which began just before 8 p.m., was expected to last more than three hours.
Since becoming president, Mr. Biden has spoken to Mr. Xi twice before, but he has not met in person this year. Administrative officials said the purpose of the virtual meeting was to reassure both sides that misunderstandings and miscommunications would not lead to unexpected conflicts.
A senior U.S. official told reporters Sunday that the president would emphasize the need to keep “communication lines open” because the two countries are at odds over issues such as Taiwan’s future, the militarization of the South China Sea and cyber security.
Mr Biden has repeatedly suggested that while the United States is competing with Beijing and facing Chinese leadership on a number of important issues, it is possible to avoid active military ties with China.
But Mr. The call, launched at Biden’s request, reflects his administration’s deep concern that the conflict is likely to continue.
Mr Biden’s team members were wary of what they wanted to discuss with Mr Xi. A senior administrative official, speaking on condition of anonymity, elaborated on a number of issues to preview the meeting.
The official said Mr Biden plans to address a number of contentious issues, including China’s human rights abuses, US commitment to protect Taiwan, China’s support for state-owned enterprises and cyber technology policies.
Areas where Chinese and American interests appear to be linked to efforts to combat global warming were also on the agenda. But the administration official said Mr Biden would make it clear to Mr Xi that working to prevent climate change was not a “favor” for the United States, but that China had decided to act in its own interests.
It was not clear whether Mr Xi intended to raise other issues, such as the US tariff on Chinese goods or the recent US agreement to provide nuclear submarines to Australia. A senior official said Mr Biden did not intend to raise the issue unless Mr Xi mentioned it.
The official declined to say whether the two leaders would discuss the possibility of US representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.
Biden administration officials have said they believe US-China relations are at a new stage, more dynamic and complex than in previous years. But it is unclear how Mr Biden will try to achieve his goals when previous administrations have tried to do better on similar agendas and failed.
President Barack Obama sought to strike an equal balance with China, while Mr Xi pledged to avoid militarization of the South China Sea – a threat to international travel in the region – and to reduce cyber conflicts between the two countries.
Since then, China has expanded its military presence in the South China Sea, and cyber-skirmishes have intensified.
#Biden #meet #economic #military #tensions
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.