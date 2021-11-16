Biden and Xi meet amid economic and military tensions.

WASHINGTON – President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met Monday evening at a virtual summit as the United States seeks to engage in what it calls “intense competition” with China while preventing serious conflict.

The meeting, which began just before 8 p.m., was expected to last more than three hours.

Since becoming president, Mr. Biden has spoken to Mr. Xi twice before, but he has not met in person this year. Administrative officials said the purpose of the virtual meeting was to reassure both sides that misunderstandings and miscommunications would not lead to unexpected conflicts.

A senior U.S. official told reporters Sunday that the president would emphasize the need to keep “communication lines open” because the two countries are at odds over issues such as Taiwan’s future, the militarization of the South China Sea and cyber security.

Mr Biden has repeatedly suggested that while the United States is competing with Beijing and facing Chinese leadership on a number of important issues, it is possible to avoid active military ties with China.