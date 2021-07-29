Biden announced federal workers must be vaccinated or face regular tests.

President Biden announced Thursday that all civilian federal employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or be required to undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

The federal government employs more than 4 million Americans, all of whom will need to certify that they are fully immunized in order to avoid wearing a mask at work, regardless of where in the country they work, and to submit to screening tests once or twice a year. the week.

President also asked the Defense Ministry to study how and when to add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of mandatory vaccinations for all members of the military. The announcement marked the first time he has suggested that a warrant might come for active-duty members of the military before one of the three federally authorized vaccines receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr Biden’s announcement of new terms in a pleading speech in the East Room was part of an attempt to reset expectations about the health scourge he believed he had under control just a few weeks ago. But now the Delta variant is tearing up unvaccinated communities, threatening to reverse progress in stopping the spread of the coronavirus made by the Biden administration in its first six months. Recent research has shown that fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19, including those involving the Delta variant. And cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still only a fraction of their devastating winter peaks.