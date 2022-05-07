World

Biden announces additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine

14 seconds ago
Biden announces additional $150 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will send an additional $ 150 million security assistance package to Ukraine, which includes “appropriate” equipment to help the country defend itself against Russian forces.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the equipment shipped to Ukraine included 25,000 155 mm artillery rounds, 3 AN / TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, electronic jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.

On Friday, Kirby said the United States would continue to provide necessary assistance to Ukraine in its defense.

President Zelensky of Ukraine attends the Virtual G7 Summit

Oksana, a local resident, walks the ruined second floor of her multi-generation home while searching for retrievable items at a Ukrainian hostel outside Kiev on Monday, April 25th.

(John Moore / Getty Images)

Kirby said the United States has pledged about $ 4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Biden took office in January 2021, and $ 3.8 billion since Russia began its war against Ukraine.

“The United States is working with its allies and partners to identify Ukraine and provide additional powers for self-defense,” Kirby said.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the United Performance Metal Production Center in Hamilton, Ohio, USA on Friday, May 6, 2022. Three days after a preliminary election, Biden spoke in Cincinnati, where Republicans nominated author and enterprise capitalist JD Vance for the Senate. The seat is when Democrats elected Rep. Tim Ryan.

(Morse / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden has called on Congress to approve his $ 33 billion request for additional military, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.

“With today’s announcement, my administration has almost the last funds that can be used to send security assistance to Ukraine through the drawdown authority. Ukraine must continue to show its unity with its international partners, including the United States “Our determination to keep the ammunition flowing, without interruption. Congress should provide the requested funds to quickly strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Biden said.

