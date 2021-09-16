Biden announces defense deal with Australia to counter China

“This is completely irresponsible conduct,” Mr. Zhao said.

In Australia, the move was seen by some strategists as a significant change. “The Australian decision to go that way is not the only decision to go for a nuclear-powered submarine,” said Hugh White, a professor at the Australian National University and a former Australian defense official. “This is a decision to deepen and strengthen our strategic alignment with the United States against China.”

He continued, “It deepens the feeling that we have a new Cold War in Asia and Australia is betting that in that new Cold War, America is going to emerge victorious.”

The announcement is the latest in a US strategy to push back Chinese economic, military and technological expansion undertaken by Mr. Biden; his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan; and their Asia coordinator, Kurt Campbell. Over the past eight months, they have blocked China from acquiring key technologies, including materials for semiconductor production; Urges nations to reject Huawei; Towards closer dealings with Taiwan; and condemned China’s action on Hong Kong.

Next week, Mr Biden will gather the leaders of the “quad” – an informal partnership of the United States, Japan, India and Australia – at the White House for a personal meeting, another way to demonstrate common resolve in dealing with it. . Beijing.

Mr Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week for nearly 90 minutes, only the second time the two leaders have spoken since Mr Biden took office. Few details of the talks were revealed, so it is unclear whether Mr Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart of the move with Australia. But none of this would have come as a surprise to Beijing; Earlier, the Australians had announced a deal with France for less technically sophisticated submarines. That deal fell through.

Nonetheless, the decision to share technology for naval reactors, even for a close ally, was a major step for Mr Biden – one bound to spark opposition by China and questions from US allies and nonproliferation experts. Administration officials said the United States last shared nuclear propulsion technology with an ally in a similar agreement with Britain in 1958.

“There is a shared understanding that we need to strengthen the resistance and be prepared to fight when there is indeed a conflict,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, a policy think tank. “This reflects growing concern about Chinese military capabilities and intentions.”