Biden announces new COVID-19 initiative at State of the Union address

2 days ago
President Biden on Tuesday announced a new COVID-19 initiative to get Americans back into “more normal routines.”

In his State of the Union address, the president explained that “test-to-treat” allows Americans to test for coronavirus at a pharmacy and can take antiviral pills “free of charge” if they test positive.

He further added that the vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. is currently “working overtime” to get one million pills for Americans in March and more than doubled that number in April.

A White House official said the plan would be rolled out to hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens and Kroger locations.

Its administration is offering more free, faster COVID-19 tests for ordering at covidtests.gov – even for those who have already ordered something from federal or US Postal Service websites – starting next week.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP becomes Shaun Thiu / Pool)

The government has sent more than 270 million free tests to about 70 million households since mid-January, with about half of the 500 million still unaccounted for.

“Tonight, I can say we’re moving safely, getting back to a more normal routine,” Biden said. “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and rebuild our great cities.”

The White House plans to unveil a new “National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan” on Wednesday, which officials say is a “roadmap” that will enable the country to “move forward with security.”

According to The New York Times, the plan is expected to create new vaccines and therapeutics, how to keep businesses and schools open, and solve many other problems.

In his speech, Biden further noted that the United States must be prepared for a new look.

Echoing remarks made by Pfizer CEO Albert Borler, the president said a new vaccine could be introduced within 100 days if needed.

“I cannot promise that a new variant will not come. However, I can assure you that if it does, we will do everything in our power to be prepared,” he said, calling on Congress to test, mask and call for new funding. Reported. Pills

In addition, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Giants told governors on Tuesday that Biden was approving the expansion of aid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“FEMA’s priority throughout the COVID-19 response is to coordinate and provide the necessary resources and to ensure that working states, tribes and territories respond adequately to the epidemic,” said FEMA Administrator Dean Criswell. “Today’s 100% cost-share expansion to July 1, 2022 builds our efforts to support affected communities across the state and federal levels.”

Despite declining Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions from the January Omicron variant top, deaths are still on the rise.

Children under the age of 5 are still not eligible to be vaccinated, and the president said scientists are “working hard to get it done.”

“We’re not putting anyone behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward,” Biden noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

