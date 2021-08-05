Biden Announces Record Amount of Climate Resilience Funding

The Biden administration on Thursday announced a record cash injection to help communities guard against the effects of climate change, as disasters continue to hit the United States.

The new funds – $ 3.5 billion in grants to states to protect against flooding, wildfires, and other threats – mark a shift in U.S. disaster policy as climate change Worsens: Rather than smaller, more targeted investments, the government is investing huge sums of money in disaster preparedness as fast as possible.

“The risks we see from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” said Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the money, in an interview.

The goal of the new money is to get local and state officials to broaden their approach to place less emphasis on small-scale projects that fortify individual homes or buildings, and more attention on ways to protect entire communities, she said.