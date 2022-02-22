Biden announces Russia sanctions, troop movements in response to Ukraine invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia, calling in recent hours Kremlin-led activity “the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” and the approval of additional US forces in the region, but maintaining that the United States has “no intention” of war with Russia.

The president said from the White House on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “making an argument” to take over Ukrainian territory “by force” after allowing Russian troops to be deployed in the country.

“I know he’s making an argument for going much further,” Biden said. “This is the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden says Russia is launching an attack, announcing sanctions: live update

The president said he would impose further sanctions on Russia, which goes “far beyond” the steps taken by the United States and its allies and partners in 2014.

“And if Russia goes further with this attack, we are ready to go further like sanctions,” he said.

“In the name of the Lord, who does Putin think has given him the right to declare a new so-called country in the territory of his neighbors?” Biden says. “This is a clear violation of international law and demands a strong response from the international community.”

Biden maintained that the United States was working with NATO allies and partners to implement sanctions, saying they had been “closely coordinated” and that Russia would “continue to grow” if it “continued to grow.”

The White House has announced that Russia has invaded Ukraine

Biden said the United States is enforcing sanctions that block Russia’s two largest financial institutions – VVB and its military bank – and is imposing extensive sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt.

“This means we have separated the Russian government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and trade its new debt in our markets or in the European market,” Biden explained.

The Biden administration is preparing to impose sanctions on Russia’s “elite and their family members”, which the White House teased earlier this month. Biden said they were “partners in the corrupt benefits of Kremlin policy and should share their pain.”

Biden said the United States would work with Germany to “ensure Nord Stream 2 does not happen, as I promised, not move forward.”

Germany has said overnight that it is taking steps to stop the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia for Moscow’s latest move in eastern Ukraine.

The 764-mile pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Germany has not started work. Nord Stream 2 is owned and operated by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian state company Gazprom.

Nord Stream 2 has seen rapid development and deployment despite the Trump administration’s sanctions. With the lifting of these sanctions, Germany is keen to see the pipeline operational soon without delay.

Biden last year lifted restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, allowing construction and activation to proceed.

But Biden said that while Russia was “thinking of its next step”, the United States was preparing for its next step, saying that the United States would “continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine” and “continue to strengthen and reassure our NATO allies.”

“In response to Russia’s acknowledgment that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I approve the additional deployment of US forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” Biden said.

“Let me be clear: these are completely defensive measures on our part,” he continued. “We have no desire to fight Russia.”

Biden said, however, that the United States wants to “send an unequivocal message” that the United States and its allies will “protect every inch of NATO territory and live up to the promises we have made to NATO.”

“We still believe that Russia is ready to go a long way in launching a massive military strike against Ukraine – I hope I am wrong about it. I hope we are wrong about it,” Biden said, noting that there is still much to be done. Something’s up. 150,000 Russian troops surround Ukraine.

With Russian forces stationed in Belarus to attack Ukraine from the north, including warplanes and offensive missile systems, Biden said Russia was “moving blood and medical equipment to the border.”

“You don’t need blood unless you plan to start a war,” Biden said.

The president says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has reflected on Russia’s actions over the past few days, detailing the “dramatic” flag-waving incidents at the UN Security Council last week.

“President Putin has asked the Russian parliament for permission to use military force outside Russian territory, and this has created an excuse for further provocation by Russia to try to justify further military action,” Biden said. “None of us, none of us should be fooled. None of us will be fooled. There is no reason for that.”

He added: “Further Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a serious threat in the days ahead.”

Biden, referring to how the situation abroad will affect those at home, said his administration would “use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising pump prices.”

“Protecting freedom will be costly for us, and here at home, we have to be honest about it,” the president said. “However, as we do this, I am going to take strong action to ensure that the pain of our sanctions target the Russian economy – not ours.”

Biden said his administration was “closely monitoring” power supplies to prevent disruptions and was working on a plan and coordination with major oil producers.

“It will lower the price of gas,” Biden said. “I want to limit the pain that the American people are feeling at the gas pump – it’s important to me.”

Biden, meanwhile, sent a direct message to Putin that the United States and its allies were “united in support of Ukraine” and “against Russian aggression” and “committed to defending our NATO alliance.”

“And we are united in our understanding of the urgency and importance of Russia’s threat to world peace and stability,” Biden said, condemning Putin for “directly” attacking Ukraine’s right to exist.

“He has clearly threatened war unless his ultimate demands are met, and there is no question that Russia is aggressive,” Biden said. “So, we are clear about the challenges we are facing.”

But Biden said “there is still time to avoid the worst case scenario” and left the door open for diplomacy “if it is serious.”

“When all is said and done, we are going to judge Russia by its actions, not its words,” Biden said. “And no matter what Russia does next, we are ready to respond with unity, transparency and conviction.”

He added: “I hope diplomacy is still available.”

The president’s remarks came after Putin called for disarmament in Ukraine at a news conference on Tuesday.

Putin’s claim comes after Russian troops arrived in eastern Ukraine – just hours after he announced his recognition of the independence of the two separatist regions, officials said.

Russian troops have entered Donbass, the name of the region where the two separatist regions, which have long fought Russian-backed rebels, are located in Donetsk and Luhansk, officials say, adding that they “consider Donbass part of Ukraine.”

The Kremlin then made further bets on Tuesday, saying the recognition extended to parts held by Ukrainian forces.

A White House official told Gadget Clock that administration officials were calling it an attack.

Russia-Ukraine: White House Announces Russian ‘Attack’, Says Sanctions Are Coming: Live Update

“The attack has begun,” the official said. “So the response to our sanctions has begun.”

The president, on Monday, signed an executive order effectively blocking “all economic activity” in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian troops have moved into isolated areas of eastern Ukraine, European officials say

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Deputy National Security Adviser John Finer promised that “additional sanctions measures” would be taken in response to the administration’s “direct move to Russia.” Planned. The path to war. “

Meanwhile, senior administration officials told reporters Monday evening that they would “continue diplomacy until the tank rolls.”

Russia-Ukraine: Germany suspends approval of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

“We are not under any illusions about what might happen next,” an official said. “And when that happens, we’re ready to respond decisively.”

Gadget Clock’ Greg Norman, Mark Meredith, Paul Connor and The Associated Press contributed to this report.