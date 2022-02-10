World

Biden approval rating drops below 40% for the first time in an average of major polls

Approval of President Biden’s performance in the White House continues to weaken as the administration works to deal with the Ukraine border conflict, rising inflation, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and chaos at the Mexican border.

For the first time since taking office, Biden’s approval rating – based on an accumulation of polling data – fell below 40%. A Real Clear Politics average of all the most recent national surveys measuring Biden’s standing put the president’s approval at 39% and his disapproval at 54%.

BIDEN WARNS NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE WILL NOT BE OPERATIONAL IF RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House Jan. 19, 2022, in Washington, DC

Biden has also found himself at the center of a Russia-Ukraine border conflict in Europe. Last month, Biden predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would advance into Ukraine, saying, “My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”

Biden continues to take heat from Americans over rising gas prices, leading his own party to introduce a proposal to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax in order to help blunt the financial pain of surging prices at the pump.

BIDEN ADMIN SEEKING TO PLACE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS UNDER HOME CURFEW INSTEAD OF DETENTION: REPORTS

US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin

Other costs, including energy bills, are also having an impact on Americans. New York residents say their bills have doubled in the latest wrinkle to red-hot inflation.

Gas prices at a full-service gas station in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 7, 2021.

Gadget Clock reached out to the White House in an effort to see what factors may have contributed to Biden’s sinking average polling numbers but did not receive an immediate response.

Gadget Clock’ Daniella Genovese and Megan Henney contributed to this article.

