Biden approval rating lowest with Hispanic voters, poll finds



Among Hispanics in the United States, President Biden’s approval rating has been steadily declining.

Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics has dropped to 26%, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. It dropped about 10 points from Biden’s approval rating on April 6, when he maintained about 34% of the Hispanic population. Similarly, low approval has been reported in most populations.

“35% of Biden’s job approvals among registered voters are related to the low he received in the Quinnipiac University poll on January 12, 2022, when his job approval rating was negative 35-54%,” Quinnipiac wrote in their data segmentation.

Biden cheerleader Jennifer Rubin says presidential approval ratings are “deeply troubling” for Democrats in the meantime.

“Among registered voters, 35% approve of Biden’s work performance, while 55% are dissatisfied with 10% not giving feedback,” the poll added.

According to the data, only 12% of Hispanic respondents “strongly approve” Biden’s performance as president, compared with 12% who “approve somewhat”.

A staggering 41% of Hispanic respondents “strongly reject” Biden’s term as president, as well as 13% who “reject somewhat”.

Hispanic voters now Evenly divided In their support between Democrats and Republicans, a sharp turn from their previously irresistible support for the East.

“Nothing happened as promised,” government and business consultant Bertica Cabrera told Morris Gadget Clock Digital. “I think the country is more divided than usual. It was divided under Obama, then under Trump, and now again – it’s not going the right way. It’s not the right leader.”

Maurice rejects the notion that the Hispanic community was previously in the Democratic camp.

“To give you an example, I’m Cuban American but most of my family is Puerto Rican,” Morris said. “The numbers show that they will come to the United States from Puerto Rico and they will be told immediately that they are Democrats. But over time – the Puerto Rican community is very conservative. You can see the Puerto Ricans are going to war – they are big. I don’t like it. “

“People think of Puerto Ricans as Democrats, but when they get to the mainland, they think differently,” he added. “They don’t sign as Democrats, they sign as Republicans. Or in a very short time, they understand what they are.”

Earlier this year, a number of political leaders in the Hispanic community Sat down for an interview With Gadget Clock and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla. And the Mercedes Slap, a senior fellow in the American Conservative Union, explodes the leftist portrayal of Latino voters. Everyone predicted a big gain from Hispanic voters in support of the Republicans.

With just over a month to go before President Biden’s administration lifts a Trump-era pandemic ban known as Title 42, which severely restricts immigrants’ ability to cross. US-Mexico border To seek asylum, some high-profile Democrats running in the 2022 election are expressing serious concerns.

There was an order issued by Title 42 Donald Trump Administration in coronavirus outbreaks. It was used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel most immigrants from across the border.

While it is a public health order, not an immigration policy, it has become a central border policy because the United States is facing a continuing population crisis at the border. And the Biden administration’s move comes after more than a year of pressure from fellow Democrats in frustration with the inability to end a policy they see as illegal and cruel for Assad to escape persecution.