Biden approval rating tumbles to lowest point of his presidency: poll



President Biden’s approval rating has reached the lowest level of his presidency, a new survey shows that only one-third of Americans approve of his performance.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday, only 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s work performance, compared to 54% who disapprove. The symbol attaches Biden to the lowest number of approvals he received in the previous survey, which coincides with the number set in January when the president faced a 33-53 approval deficit.

New Public Opinion Poll Biden’s approval rating downgraded amid fears of war and inflation

Biden’s approval numbers are small among registered voters, with 35% saying they approve of the president’s performance, while 55% say they disapprove.

Separated by party affiliation, 76% of Democrats indicated they approved of the president, compared to 12% who declined. Republicans are overwhelmingly negative about Biden’s performance, with 94% indicating that they do not approve of the president’s performance, compared to the 3% who approve. Independents also indicated a rejection of Biden’s performance, with 56% saying they were more reluctant than 26% of those who liked Biden’s work.

Americans also poorly rated Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, with only 39% saying they approved of the president’s handling of the crisis. While most Americans believe the United States should do more to stop the killings in Ukraine, 52% say the administration should step up its efforts to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Tim Malay, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, said of the results of the vote: “With thousands killed in Ukraine and the horrific belief that barbarism has just begun, Americans have identified Putin as a murderer who has ordered his troops to do unimaginable things, to cut off non-combatants.” “

The poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. adults nationwide between April 7-11 and has an error margin of +/- 2.6 percentage points.