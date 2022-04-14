World

Biden approval rating tumbles to lowest point of his presidency: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has reached the lowest level of his presidency, a new survey shows that only one-third of Americans approve of his performance.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday, only 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s work performance, compared to 54% who disapprove. The symbol attaches Biden to the lowest number of approvals he received in the previous survey, which coincides with the number set in January when the president faced a 33-53 approval deficit.

President Joe Biden

(Reuters)

New Public Opinion Poll Biden’s approval rating downgraded amid fears of war and inflation

Biden’s approval numbers are small among registered voters, with 35% saying they approve of the president’s performance, while 55% say they disapprove.

Separated by party affiliation, 76% of Democrats indicated they approved of the president, compared to 12% who declined. Republicans are overwhelmingly negative about Biden’s performance, with 94% indicating that they do not approve of the president’s performance, compared to the 3% who approve. Independents also indicated a rejection of Biden’s performance, with 56% saying they were more reluctant than 26% of those who liked Biden’s work.

Americans also poorly rated Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, with only 39% saying they approved of the president’s handling of the crisis. While most Americans believe the United States should do more to stop the killings in Ukraine, 52% say the administration should step up its efforts to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Tetiana Oleksyenko weeps as she stands at the gate of her home in the village of Andrivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, heavily damaged by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Tim Malay, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, said of the results of the vote: “With thousands killed in Ukraine and the horrific belief that barbarism has just begun, Americans have identified Putin as a murderer who has ordered his troops to do unimaginable things, to cut off non-combatants.” “

President Joe Biden

(Reuters)

The poll surveyed 1,412 U.S. adults nationwide between April 7-11 and has an error margin of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

