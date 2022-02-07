Biden at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates



NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

President Biden is at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates.

Biden has been going after several states for not imposing mask mandates in schools, attacking governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for banning mandates.

However, more governors from blue states are joining their red gubernatorial colleagues in phasing out the mask mandates in schools.

NEW JERSEY WILL ELIMINATE SCHOOL MASK MANDATE FOR CHILDREN AND STAFF

New Jersey will become one of the latest states to drop the mandates, with Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announcing on Monday the Garden State’s plan to unmask.

Murphy is slated to make the announcement on Monday during a pandemic briefing in Trenton. The mandate will officially be lifted on March 7, an official with the governor’s office confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Monday morning.

The New Jersey Democrat renewed the school mask mandate just last month by declaring a public health emergency.

Even Biden’s home state of Delaware, for which he served as a senator for nearly four decades, is ditching mask mandates.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced on Monday that the First State would be dropping its mask mandates in indoor public spaces on Friday and mask mandates in schools next month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf handed over Masking requirements to schools in the Keystone State last month after the state Supreme Court struck down his mandate.

The White House did not provide comment to Gadget Clock Digital.

Gadget Clock’ Emma Colton contributed reporting.