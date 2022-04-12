Biden ATF nominee Dettelbach faces high-stakes Senate confirmation after previous pick fizzled



President Biden said Monday that Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) nominee Steve Dettelbach is “highly qualified” and the kind of person who was unanimously confirmed to be a U.S. attorney in 2009.

But amid growing bias, particularly on gun issues, the ATF has had no Senate-confirmed director since 2015. And with the Senate split 50-50, Dettelbach may have to have the support of 50 Senate Democrats if he wants to break up. That tendency – something that was difficult for some of Biden’s nominees.

Dettelbach received some initial bilateral support Monday when multiple GOP-appointed federal prosecutors announced their support for him, as first reported by Gadget Clock. Among them were former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a Trump appointee, and former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Kenneth Weinstein, a Bush appointee.

Steve has dedicated his career to public service, establishing himself as a leader in building and leading strong law enforcement partnerships, working with unparalleled professionalism and always giving his all to fight crime, regardless of politics or bias. Protect the victims, “Weinstein said.

White House spokesman Michael Guin told Gadget Clock that “Steve Dettelbach has worked for decades as a prosecutor, working hand-in-hand with ATF agents to bring gangs out and convict criminals.” “If we want to curb gun crime and keep our neighborhoods safe, the ATF needs a trusted director, and Steve Dettelbach has been praised across the political spectrum as someone who can roll up his sleeves.”

Dettolbach faced a Senate confirmation process just months after Biden’s previous nominee for the slot, David Chipman, withdrew due to a lack of support. Chipman’s previous stance on gun control and caustic remarks against gun owners led to a strong campaign against his nomination from the right.

Dettelach does not share the same history – Chipman has worked for a gun control group for several years – but some within the same group and senators say they plan to work just as hard to stop Dettelach.

NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter told Gadget Clock she sees the Dettelbach nomination as “a wash-away from David Chipman and a repeat.” The NRA, Hunter said, “is having a hard time finding out which gun control positions he does not support.”

A Republican ally in the Senate told Gadget Clock that the Republicans could focus on gun control issues were Detelbach’s previous support for a universal background check and a ban on assault weapons. According to WOSU, Dettelbach recently held these positions in 2018, when he was running for Attorney General of Ohio.

The GOP assistant said: “Considering who the administration has previously appointed, you can be sure that there will be a rigorous verification process.”

Biden holds the same gun control positions as Dettlbach, and the nominee will not be in a policy-making position at the ATF. But Republicans say a person’s position on guns is important to the director of a powerful organization.

“I am deeply concerned about the radical direction the ATF has been taking over the past 16 months, with a clear and growing hostility to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz, Second Amendment rights.” “I need to hear Mr. Dettelbach’s views on this matter in more detail.”

Sen. Steve Dennis, R-Mont., Called Dettelbach a “gun-possessing radical that would threaten Montana’s Second Amendment rights.”

But despite strong opposition from parties like the Senate Republicans and the NRA to Chipman’s nomination, they did not bring him down. Indeed, Republicans in the 50-50 Senate do not have the power to block Biden-nominated candidates if Democrats stay together – Vice President Harris could sever ties in any party-line vote.

Sense. John Tester, D-Mont., Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz., Joe Manchin, DW, John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. And Angus King, I-Main, did not publicly support Chipman before the presidency. Biden withdrew his nomination in September.

Roy Lewinstein, a spokesman for the examiner, said Monday that the senator would closely examine Dettelbach’s nomination before making a decision.

“As a proud gun owner, Sen. Tester believes that a strong ATF leader is needed to support the agency’s law enforcement mission. Before deciding on this nomination, Sen. Tester will closely review Mr. Dettelbach’s record so that he upholds our courageous legislation.” Enforcement officials and Montanans respect the Second Amendment right, “Lovenstein said.

A spokesman for Cinema, Manchin, Hickenlooper and King – an independent who works with Democrats – did not comment on Monday’s nomination.

Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, D-Isle, meanwhile, was quick to announce his support for Dettelbach.

“Ensuring a qualified nominee to lead the ATF should be a unanimous priority in the Senate, but the problem is the same that has failed ATF ratification since 2015: the gun lobby,” Durbin said Monday. “Mr. Dettelbach is a highly respected former U.S. attorney and professional prosecutor who has played a leading role in combating extremism, including religious-inspired violence and domestic terrorism.”