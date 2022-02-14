Biden ATF suggests Americans report current, former partners’ ‘illegal gun activity’ for Valentine’s Day



President Biden’s The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has suggested that Americans report the alleged “illegal gun activity” of their current and former partners to the agency as a “fun” Valentine’s Day activity.

The ATF posted the tweet Monday morning as Americans began celebrating their Valentine’s Day.

“Even if you break up, Valentine’s Day can still be fun,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Do you have information about a former (or current) partner who is involved in illegal gun activity?”

Republicans warn of ‘giant leap to federal firearm registry’

“Let us know, and we’ll make sure it’s a Valentine’s Day to remember!” Tweet continued. “Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email [email protected]”

An ATF spokeswoman told Gadget Clock Digital in an email Monday that “the fight to protect the public from firearms-related violence is not just about law enforcement; it is a partnership between our community and law enforcement.”

“We focus on those who live in the communities we protect, so that law enforcement agencies can provide real-time intelligence to violent criminals,” the spokesman said. “Like many law enforcement agencies, our tip lines enable citizens to report suspicious activity or provide information about specific crimes.”

“This tweet was created to urge our followers to report illegal gun trafficking, which directly affects violent crime across the country,” they continued.

While the tweet appears to be an attempt at humor, critics are concerned that the ATF’s invitation could turn out to be a shocker, with significant others reporting their partners to the agency.

