Biden Backs Democrats Advancing Immigration Changes Unilaterally

President Biden said Thursday night he supported a plan championed by Congressional Democrats to use a legislative process intended for budget-related measures to bypass Republican opposition and legalize millions of undocumented immigrants.

New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer quietly considered whether it would be possible to pair a major overhaul of immigration laws with a $ 3.5 trillion budget plan that Democrats have lodged with. The intention to unilaterally go through a fast-track process known as fiscal reconciliation.

Mr Biden said Thursday evening that White House staff are “broadcasting a message right now” that “we should include the immigration proposal in the reconciliation bill.”

This means throwing the weight of the White House behind using the fiscal maneuver to provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, if bipartisan talks on providing a path to citizenship collapse. .