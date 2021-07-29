Biden Backs Democrats Advancing Immigration Changes Unilaterally
President Biden said Thursday night he supported a plan championed by Congressional Democrats to use a legislative process intended for budget-related measures to bypass Republican opposition and legalize millions of undocumented immigrants.
New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer quietly considered whether it would be possible to pair a major overhaul of immigration laws with a $ 3.5 trillion budget plan that Democrats have lodged with. The intention to unilaterally go through a fast-track process known as fiscal reconciliation.
Mr Biden said Thursday evening that White House staff are “broadcasting a message right now” that “we should include the immigration proposal in the reconciliation bill.”
This means throwing the weight of the White House behind using the fiscal maneuver to provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, if bipartisan talks on providing a path to citizenship collapse. .
Mr Biden met with Democratic lawmakers on Thursday to discuss a program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which protects some immigrants, known as dreamers, from deportation. Advocates pushed Democrats to provide expedited citizenship to dreamers, amid DACA court challenges.
“It went very well,” Biden said of the meeting, which included members of the Congressional Hispanic caucus and leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.
The President spoke to reporters en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with his wife, Jill Biden, who was due to undergo medical surgery on her foot.
President Nancy Pelosi last month endorsed the idea of using reconciliation to push through immigration, citing the “budgetary impacts of immigration in our country.”
Republicans, however, have already called it an abuse of the reconciliation process and questioned whether the parliamentarian would even allow immigration legislation to move forward in a process meant to deal exclusively with fiscal rules.
#Biden #Backs #Democrats #Advancing #Immigration #Unilaterally
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.