Biden briefed on Brooklyn subway shooting, FBI responding



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The White House said in a statement that President Biden had been notified of the shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday.

At least 13 people were injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting as graphic images of bloody subway floors spread across social media. White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie announced on Twitter that Biden had been briefed on the shooting and was in contact with NYC officials.

Live Update: Brooklyn Subway Station Shooting: Multiple Injured, ‘Explosive Device’ Found

“Senior White House staffers are contacting Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Seville to provide any assistance they may need,” Saki wrote.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was also briefed on the situation, a DOJ source told Gadget Clock.

Transportation Secretary Pete Butigig also announced on Twitter that his office was “closely monitoring” the situation.

The FBI is investigating the shooting, but noted that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) remains the main agency at the moment.

A law enforcement source described the suspect as a black man wearing a construction vest and “carrying a book bag”.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.