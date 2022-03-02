Biden calls for ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines in SOTU speech



President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, renewed his call for a ban on assault weapons and high-powered magazines.

“I urge Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence,” Biden said in his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night. “Pass a universal background check. Why would anyone on a terrorist list be able to buy a weapon? Ban weapons of attack and high-powered magazines.”

“Do you think deer are after a Kevlar vest?” Biden said he was closing down pre-published transcripts of the speech.

Biden “added a call to withdraw the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that cannot be sued.”

“These laws do not violate the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “They save lives.”

Biden’s comments received immediate criticism on social media from conservatives who have often accused his administration of trying to violate the Second Amendment.

“Joe Biden wants to take your gun,” Republican Rep. Jim Banks tweeted shortly after Biden’s remarks about the gun.

“Biden wants your gun,” tweeted young Americans for Liberty.

Republican Thomas Massey called Biden’s claim of responsibility for gun manufacturers “false.”

“Big Biden Lie: Gun makers are the only industry that can’t be sued,” Massey tweeted. “True: if there is a gun defect, the manufacturers can be sued. Not so with the vaccine!”

Radio host and former CIA analyst Buck Sexton tweeted, “Biden is lying about ‘shields of responsibility’ for firearms manufacturers.” No other industry has been blamed for the criminal misuse of their products. But its foundation is full of hysterics who hate gun owners, so it doesn’t matter. “

Biden’s comments about gun control were hailed by many liberals on Twitter, including Democrat Congresswoman Nguyen Moore.

“Thank you for Potash Speaking in a meaningful way to reduce gun violence, such as passing public background checks and banning assault weapons and high-powered magazines, “Moore tweeted during the speech.” We need these measures now. “

Biden repeatedly called for a ban on weapons of mass destruction in a speech last month when he claimed that any amendment was not “absolute.”

Biden said, “We are talking. There is no amendment that is absolute.” When the amendment was passed, it was not said that anyone could own a gun, any kind of gun and any kind of weapon. You can’t buy a cannon when this amendment is passed so there is no reason why you should be able to. Buy some assault weapons. But that’s another problem. “

Biden’s claims about the specificity of the cannon ban have been widely questioned on social media, and in 2021 “Four Pinocchios” was given by the Washington Post.