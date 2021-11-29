Biden Calls Omicron a ‘Cause for Concern, Not a Cause for Panic’



According to data from the Our World in Data Project at Oxford University, South Africa, whose scientists have made this type of discovery, has completely vaccinated only 24 percent of the population. Its vaccination rate is better than most countries in the continent, but vaccine manufacturers have been told to stop sending doses; It is difficult to take pills, as many people are reluctant to take them.

Some experts have argued that inequalities in vaccines are the cause of this type of emergence.

J. Stephen Morrison said, “Experts predict that this is exactly what is going to happen – the extraordinary inequality and disparity between low-income countries and high-income countries creates this huge insecurity and will continue to create these dangerous forms.” Said Stephen Morrison. Global health expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “The point is very clear and it’s painful.”

Dr. Anthony S. Along with Fausi, Shri. Biden’s top health advisers spent most of the holiday consulting with his South African counterparts. The White House said Mr. Biden met with members of his Covid response team on Sunday. Fawcett, the country’s top infectious disease specialist.

While much is still unknown about the Omicron type, Drs. Fawcett told the president that it would take about two more weeks to learn more about his contagiousness and severity, the White House said, but “he believes there is a possibility of existing vaccines. Provide protection against serious cases of covid.”

READ Also Zalmay Khalilzad Battles Critics in U.S. and Afghanistan Understand the Omicron type Scientists are rushing to learn more about the covid type. Here’s the latest.

Administrative officials – including the president himself – are encouraging people to be vaccinated, to wear masks at home, and to be vigilant, and to protect public health.

“We do not know the intensity of it; We don’t have enough information yet, “said Dr. “This is another reason to get vaccinated,” Fawcett said in an interview over the weekend.

Attending the Sunday morning talk show, the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins warns Americans that the rise of Omicron and the uncertainty surrounding it reminds us that the epidemic is not over.