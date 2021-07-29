Biden Calls on Congress to Extend Eviction Moratorium



“There’s no way I’m backing this. It was a bad idea in the first place, ”said Republican Senator Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania. “The owners have the right to act. They must have recourse for non-payment of rent.

When asked if an extension could be passed, Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who supports a long-term freeze, raised his arms in frustration as he headed for a vote on Capitol Hill on Thursday and said declared: “Who knows!”

The federal moratorium was imposed last fall by the Trump administration, citing the danger posed to public health by evicted tenants spreading the virus as they sought shelter. Many states, including California and New York, have extended their own freezes until fall, which could lessen the impact when the federal moratorium expires.

Diane Yentel, chair of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a non-partisan tenants’ rights group, urges the White House to consider new measures, including imposing a freeze on evictions of tenants in supported apartments. the federal government.

“We need more time to get the money out,” she said. “And the Delta variant changed everything. The health crisis is not over.

The Biden administration’s efforts to avert a crisis gained modest momentum in June, with 290,000 tenants receiving $ 1.5 billion in pandemic relief, according to Treasury Department statistics released last week. To date, around 600,000 tenants have been assisted under the program.

But the cash flow provided under pandemic relief plans remains slow and hampered by confusion at the state level. The biggest problem, officials involved in the program said, is that some states had no infrastructure to distribute the money and were slow to develop collaborations with legal aid groups, court administrators in the United States. housing and homeowners associations that have more expertise.