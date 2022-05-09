Biden calls on Congress to ‘immediately’ pass Ukraine aid bill, says COVID funding will ‘move separately’



President Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass “urgently” a 33 billion “urgent” proposal to provide military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, saying it was “ready to accept that measure” and removed a COVID-19 funding package. Can go “separately” so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to his desk “now”.

Biden last month requested $ 33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, and for US efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with NATO allies and partners.

“The plan was adequate in size, because the requirements are sufficient: we must stand by Ukraine because it protects itself from Russian aggression,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “The need is also urgent: I have almost exhausted the resources provided to me by the bipartisan majority in Congress to support the Ukrainian fighters.”

The president said the aid was “critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield.”

“We cannot allow our aid shipments to stop while we wait for Congress to take the next step,” Biden said. “We are almost ten days after hitting this critical deadline.”

The president said there was “strong support” for the proposal he submitted last month, and said Congress would “probably pass enough of the form I proposed.”

The president said he had previously recommended to Congress that “additional funding” be provided for “excessive funding for COVID treatment, vaccines and testing” as part of the Ukraine Supplementary Bill.

Biden, on Monday, however, said he had been approached by congressional leaders on both sides of the corridor that “such an addition would slow down action on urgently needed Ukrainian assistance.” Biden said that view was “strongly expressed by several congressional Republicans.”

“We cannot delay this important war effort,” Biden said. “Therefore, I am prepared to acknowledge that these two measures have been removed separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can reach my desk immediately.”

Biden added, however, that “as important as it is to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression, it is equally important to help the Americans fight COVID.”

“Without timely Covid funds, more Americans would die unnecessarily,” Biden said. “In the fall, if we are hit by the new variant, it will be too late to get the tools needed for protection – critical treatment that will be available in Europe, but not in the United States.”

He called on Congress to pass the Ukrainian “Supplementary Fund” bill “immediately” and urged Congress to “move immediately on the Kavid Fund Bill”.

Also, Gadget Clock has learned that Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., has urged Ukraine to separate aid from COVID, and the president has indicated to congressional leaders that his desire to pass aid to Ukraine without COVID funding must be opposed first. Done. Senate Republicans.

Democratic proprietors are making a new offer on Ukraine’s aid package, with new overall figures of $ 39.8 billion, Gadget Clock has learned. Following the passage of the Ukraine Assistance Bill, COVID will begin its course through the Measurement Representative Council.

The Emergency Supplementary Fund Bill for Ukraine includes $ 20.4 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including $ 5 billion in additional drawdown authorities, $ 6 billion in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $ 4 billion in foreign military funding for the State Department.

The administration is also seeking funding to strengthen the judiciary’s “Kleptocapture Task Force” efforts to seize high-value assets from authorized individuals involved in Russian activities in Ukraine.

The emergency supplement request comes after the Biden administration announced last month an additional 800 800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to fight to defend itself against Russia’s multi-front war. The fund was in addition to approvals of $ 800 million in arms, ammunition and other security assistance earlier this month.

The 6 1.6 billion the president approved for Ukraine last month was more than the 1 1 billion the Biden administration had already sent to Ukraine.