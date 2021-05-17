Biden Calls on Israel and Palestinian Leaders to Protect Civilians

President Biden urged the leaders of Israel and the Palestinians to keep away from further deaths of kids and different civilians within the escalating battle on separate calls on Saturday and additionally affirmed his dedication to a two-state answer to deliver peace in Jerusalem and elsewhere throughout Israel and the occupied territories.

Talking to President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinians’ chief, Mr. Biden demanded that Hamas militants cease firing rockets into Israel. Talking to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, he maintained Israel’s proper to defend itself from the militant group primarily based within the Gaza Strip.

Mr. Biden additionally raised considerations with Mr. Netanyahu concerning the security and safety of journalists within the battle after Israeli forces focused a constructing in Gaza that housed worldwide reporters and different information crews in Gaza. He “strengthened the necessity to guarantee their safety,” mentioned a White Home assertion describing the dialog between Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu.

In each calls, in accordance to the White Home statements, Mr. Biden mentioned the Palestinian folks deserved larger safety, freedoms and financial alternatives, and signaled {that a} two-state answer was the most effective pathway towards doing so. He additionally up to date each Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Abbas on ongoing diplomatic talks amongst officers from america and within the Center East to negotiate a cease-fire within the present battle, the worst in at the very least seven years.