Biden calls Republicans ‘reckless’ on debt limit hike

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday lambasted Republicans for blocking his party’s efforts to raise the debt limit ahead of a projected government default, calling his strategy “reckless” and “outrageous” and warned that they would be “a The self-inflicted wound that takes over our economy”. on top of a rock. “

Mr Biden, trying to make everyday Americans aware of the risks, warned he could see the effects earlier this week if Senate Democrats were not able to vote to raise the debt limit. This cap sets the amount of money the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations, including Social Security checks, paying military personnel salaries and other bills.

“As soon as this week, your savings and your pocketbook could be directly affected by this Republican stunt,” Mr. Biden warned, warning that a failed vote could cripple financial markets, sending stock prices lower and interest rates higher. could. “There’s a meteor blowing up for our economy.”

Despite Mr Biden’s efforts to blame Republicans for the impasse, Democrats are increasingly facing the prospect that they may need to raise the debt limit through a legislative route that Republicans have left open: a The process known as budget reconciliation leaves a Senate filibuster. Mr Biden and Democratic leaders pursued that view, saying Republicans share responsibility for Washington’s ongoing budget deficit and should allow at least an up or down vote, as has been the case with past presidents. .