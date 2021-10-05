Biden calls Republicans ‘reckless’ on debt limit hike
WASHINGTON — President Biden on Monday lambasted Republicans for blocking his party’s efforts to raise the debt limit ahead of a projected government default, calling his strategy “reckless” and “outrageous” and warned that they would be “a The self-inflicted wound that takes over our economy”. on top of a rock. “
Mr Biden, trying to make everyday Americans aware of the risks, warned he could see the effects earlier this week if Senate Democrats were not able to vote to raise the debt limit. This cap sets the amount of money the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations, including Social Security checks, paying military personnel salaries and other bills.
“As soon as this week, your savings and your pocketbook could be directly affected by this Republican stunt,” Mr. Biden warned, warning that a failed vote could cripple financial markets, sending stock prices lower and interest rates higher. could. “There’s a meteor blowing up for our economy.”
Despite Mr Biden’s efforts to blame Republicans for the impasse, Democrats are increasingly facing the prospect that they may need to raise the debt limit through a legislative route that Republicans have left open: a The process known as budget reconciliation leaves a Senate filibuster. Mr Biden and Democratic leaders pursued that view, saying Republicans share responsibility for Washington’s ongoing budget deficit and should allow at least an up or down vote, as has been the case with past presidents. .
Investors in US government debt are already terrified: yields for some Treasury bonds that could default on Monday were hit, as investors sought higher interest payments to offset the risk.
The Treasury Department has warned that the United States will run out of money to pay all its bills by October 18, if borrowing limits are not raised, a situation that could force the government into default. and could wreak havoc on an already shaky American economy. coronavirus.
The grim stakes of the debt limit deadlock have added a level of seriousness that has become a perennial exercise of political instability in Washington. Mr Biden and congressional Democrats say Republicans are putting the entire economy at risk by stalling a Senate vote that would raise the debt limit with only Democrat support. Republicans, who have allowed such votes to take place in the past, have twice blocked Democrats from taking up a bill and are trying to force the party to use conciliation, which is a more complicated process. Which may take a week or more to come together.
On Monday, the president said he could not guarantee that the limit would be raised.
“It’s up to Mitch McConnell,” Mr Biden said, referring to the Kentucky senator and minority leader. “I don’t believe it. But can I guarantee it? If I could, I could, but I can’t.”
The president’s remarks sparked a dispute with McConnell, who on Monday sent a letter to Biden saying he would not back down from using the filibuster to block a Senate vote and Democrats to find a solution. were on.
“I respectfully submit that the time has come for Congress to engage directly with Democrats on this matter,” McConnell wrote in a letter to Biden. “Your lieutenants in Congress should understand that you don’t want your unified Democratic government to fall asleep to an avoidable catastrophe when they’ve got about three months’ notice to do their job.”
Democratic leaders in the Senate with Mr Biden hit hard at McConnell’s stance that Republicans take responsibility for approved spending that now requires more government borrowing, and no right to stand in the way of a Senate vote. Not there.
“Why? Why are we doing this?” Illinois Senator Richard J. Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said Monday. “Because McConnell wants to make a point.”
Senator John Tester, a Democrat from Montana, clearly dismayed, said the brashness “shows how broken this country is.”
“I mean it’s crazy – we’re offering a way to do it where it doesn’t have to vote for any members, and they said that’s not good enough,” Mr. Tester said. “It has to be on this piece of law or we’re out.”
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, told Democrats that a bill that would raise the debt limit would need to arrive on Mr Biden’s desk within weeks, and would keep members in Washington over the weekend and the upcoming cancellation. threatened. Vacation to do.
“Let me be clear about the task ahead of us: We have to get a bill on the president’s desk dealing with the debt limit by the end of the week. Period. We don’t have the luxury of waiting until October 18th,” he wrote “Dear Colleague” Monday letter.
Mr McConnell clarified that the Republican decision to reduce one vote was politically motivated. He cited the votes cast by Mr. Biden against raising the debt limit under former President George W. Bush, in which he said “the Republicans did it themselves.”
“Bilateralism is not a light switch that Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer can flip to borrow money and spend it,” Mr McConnell wrote. “For two and a half months, we have only warned that since your party wants to rule alone, it will have to handle the debt ceiling alone.”
Administration officials and Democratic leaders noted a major difference between the votes of Mr. Bush and now: Democrats did not fix those votes, allowing Republicans to bring a bill to the floor and raise the threshold on their own.
With that path in crisis, administration officials and Congress leaders are going through the party’s options privately if Mr. McConnell doesn’t budge and the vote fails. If that happens, Mr Biden could face increased pressure to use budget reconciliation to Mr Schumer and other party leaders.
The reconciliation process will involve two marathons of politically charged votes that could extend for the better part of a day. Democrats say there’s no guarantee Republicans won’t pull those votes out to create procedural and political inconvenience.
On Monday, Mr Biden did not rule out asking Democrats to use reconciliation, but he did not endorse the strategy. “It’s fraught with all kinds of potential dangers for miscalculation,” he said.
Many Democrats are wary of giving in to McConnell’s procedural demands, worrying that it would set a bad precedent for future negotiations and give Republicans an opportunity to further delay the vote and push the government to that point. Will take risks where he doesn’t have enough money. To pay all your bills when they are due.
Asked why Biden is reluctant to seek reconciliation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Republicans “spent like drunken sailors” in the years before Biden took office. And thus there was a responsibility to vote. “It’s easy to accomplish, and we don’t think Republicans should be left off the hook,” she said.
Technically, the United States hit its debt limit in late July after a two-year extension that Congress agreed to in 2019. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has been using “extraordinary measures” ever since to delay a default. They are essentially fiscal accounting tools that curtail certain government investments in order to continue paying bills.
Ms Yellen warned Congress last week of “disastrous” consequences, should lawmakers fail to suspend or raise the statutory debt limit before October 18. Expenses by raising the debt limit have already been approved by Congress.
Administration officials say Mr Biden will continue to pressure Republicans – by cracking their filibuster – and allow Democrats to vote on their own to raise the limit this week.
“Democrats are ready to do all they can to stop this,” Mr Biden said. “Republicans just have to let us do our job. Just get out of the way. You don’t want to help save the country? Get out of the way so that you don’t destroy it.”
Debt limit politics has wrapped up in the politics of a massive spending bill that Democrats are trying to push through a reconciliation process without the help of Republicans. McConnell has repeatedly said that if Democrats are willing to use that process to increase taxes and spending, they should also use it to raise the debt limit.
Debt limit debate is another distraction for a president trying to pass two pieces of legislation that would define his domestic agenda. Mr. Biden is attempting to strike a deal between the moderate and liberal wing of Democrats in Congress over a bill that would cover nearly all of Mr. Biden’s economic policy proposals, including infrastructure, education, child care, household Contains extensive new spending on care. Older and disabled Americans, affordable housing and more. The president who introduces himself as a deal maker sees himself as uniquely a broker to negotiate.
He has pushed centrists to spend $2.3 trillion on the big bill, offset by tax increases on high-income earners and businesses, while telling progressives that they need to accept far less than a $3.5 trillion package of spending and tax cuts. which they initially expected. The pass, which has been particularly opposed by two holdout senators.
“I am able to close the deal on 99 percent of my party,” Biden said on Monday, before adding the “two people” – Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Senator Kirsten of Arizona – made a reference to the cinema. Be against another piece of legislation. He has yet to persuade them, but his aides say Mr Biden is patient, and doing whatever he can to keep the conversation alive.
Asked on Monday whether he would support a low figure on a reconciliation package in an effort to appease the two moderate senators, Mr Biden balked. “It’s not a smart thing to talk to yourself in public,” he said.
Emily Cochran contributed reporting.
