Biden calls Russian actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’ for the first time to applause from Zelenskyy



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden on Tuesday for the first time called the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine “genocide”, a classification he had previously avoided using.

“I call it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is only trying to dispel the notion of being Ukrainian. The evidence is growing,” Biden told reporters after referring to the term early Tuesday.

Zelensky says Ukraine is not getting what it needs to “end the war soon”, “time is running out”

Commenting on inflation earlier on Tuesday, Biden said that the price Americans pay does not depend on whether a dictator “commits genocide” against another country, a clear shot at Russian President Vladimir Putin and the decision to attack Ukraine.

“We will let the lawyers decide, internationally, whether it qualifies,” Biden later told reporters in Iowa, “but it certainly seems to me that way.”

Biden’s remarks were praised Tuesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the remarks “the truth of a true leader.”

“It’s important to call things by their names in order to stand up against evil,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “We are grateful for the US assistance so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

Instead of referring to Russia’s actions in Ukraine as a “war crime,” Biden’s comments came after he had previously been reluctant to use the world genocide.

“He is a war criminal,” Biden said of Putin earlier this month.

“We are citizens of Ukraine and we do not want to be subject to its policies [Russia]”That is why we are being destroyed and annihilated,” he continued And this is happening in 21st century Europe. That is why it is a torture on the whole nation. ”

Asked if he agreed with Zelensky’s “genocide” character, Biden replied: “No, I think it’s a war crime.”

But Biden apparently changed his tune on Tuesday, indicating that additional evidence has helped change his character.

“There is literally more evidence that the Russians have done terrible things to Ukraine,” Biden said. “And I’m going to learn more about destruction.”