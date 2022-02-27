Biden claims COVID-19 keeps Americans from seeing ‘things have gotten so much better for them’



President Joe Biden claims that the COVID-19 epidemic has made it harder for Americans to feel happy despite the improving economic conditions.

During an extensive interview With Brian Tyler Cohen airing Saturday, Progressive Host Biden was told to allay frustration that some Democrats might feel that Democrats control both Congress and the White House, but that the party’s agenda is not moving fast enough.

Biden responded by suggesting that COVID-19’s psychological toll prevented some Americans from seeing the progress that had been made under his administration.

“I think the biggest influence on the country’s psychology is covid,” Biden said, referring to how more than 1 million Americans have died from the virus.

“And so, I think it’s hard for people to get their weapons around the fact that we have the fastest growing economy in 40 years. Wages are actually high, not low. Unemployment is low, you know, it’s incredibly low, and it’s about three-point In range. “

Biden added that he believes it’s hard to understand when Americans think “when they wake up in the morning and their loved one dies in Covid-19.”

“There is a tremendous negative psychological effect that COVID has had on the public psyche. And so you have a lot of awesome people who, despite doing so much better for them financially, are thinking, but, how? Would you like to wake up in the morning happy?” ? Glad everything is fine. “

Biden added during the interview that he would be remembered as someone who brought back “some decency and respect in the office of the president”, as well as helping the American middle class and rebuilding international alliances.

“I hope my legacy is that I’ve been able to regain some decency and respect in the office; I’ve been able to bring the middle class back to where they really were, given equal opportunities to succeed; and I’ve been able to rebuild our alliance, which Internationally, things went awry, and I was able to bring people together, to bring American politics together, “Biden said.