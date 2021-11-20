Biden Declared ‘Healthy’ and ‘Vigorous’ After His First Presidential Physical

Dr. O’Connor said he underwent routine colonoscopy, during which a “millimeter-looking” polyp of three millimeters was found, and a pathologist’s assessment of the polyp is expected to be completed next week. Mr. Biden’s lipid levels are “remarkably low,” Dr. O’Connor said.

During the colonoscopy, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to assume the duties of acting president. She spent 85 minutes watching live television coverage of the house in her West Wing office and passed a large social spending package, her office said.

Historically, presidential scrutiny has been used by the president to reinforce any image of his health, and the details provided do not relate to the age and health of the president. There is no template for what the president should publish about his health and it depends on the details he chooses to reveal. In Mr Biden’s case, his physical condition was not included in his public schedule ahead of time, and conservative critics questioned his age – he turned 79 on Saturday – and his fitness to hold office was cut short.

Polls released by Politico and Morning Consult this week show that a growing number of voters do not think Mr Biden is in good health and are equally divided over whether he is mentally fit.

Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald J. Trump has faced similar questions about his mental subtlety throughout his presidency. In 2018, with the publication of the book “Fire and Fury”, questions about his mental health became so acute that Mr. Trump insisted that he be a “stable genius.”