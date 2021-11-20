Biden Declared ‘Healthy’ and ‘Vigorous’ After His First Presidential Physical
WASHINGTON – President Biden’s personal physician said Friday he was a “healthy, energetic, 78-year-old” who was fit to carry out his duties, after a thorough medical evaluation by the president and briefly transferred powers to the vice president so he could. Perform colonoscopy.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Mr. The “more obvious” tendency to clear a cough and sore throat developed when Biden was engaged in speech. After conducting tests involving 19 different respiratory pathogens, Dr. O’Connor said the culprit was gastroesophageal reflux, or acid reflux, a condition that could be treated with pepsid.
Dr. O’Connor also said that Mr. Biden’s gait was tightened by age-related changes in the president’s spine. He added that “highly detailed neurological examinations” ruled out the possibility of stiffness due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or other neurological disorders.
Mr Biden’s leg fracture last year “healed well,” said Dr. O’Connor said, though, that the president could benefit from orthopedic shoes.
Dr. O’Connor said he underwent routine colonoscopy, during which a “millimeter-looking” polyp of three millimeters was found, and a pathologist’s assessment of the polyp is expected to be completed next week. Mr. Biden’s lipid levels are “remarkably low,” Dr. O’Connor said.
During the colonoscopy, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to assume the duties of acting president. She spent 85 minutes watching live television coverage of the house in her West Wing office and passed a large social spending package, her office said.
Historically, presidential scrutiny has been used by the president to reinforce any image of his health, and the details provided do not relate to the age and health of the president. There is no template for what the president should publish about his health and it depends on the details he chooses to reveal. In Mr Biden’s case, his physical condition was not included in his public schedule ahead of time, and conservative critics questioned his age – he turned 79 on Saturday – and his fitness to hold office was cut short.
Polls released by Politico and Morning Consult this week show that a growing number of voters do not think Mr Biden is in good health and are equally divided over whether he is mentally fit.
Mr. Biden’s predecessor, Donald J. Trump has faced similar questions about his mental subtlety throughout his presidency. In 2018, with the publication of the book “Fire and Fury”, questions about his mental health became so acute that Mr. Trump insisted that he be a “stable genius.”
Dr. O’Connor did not say in his report whether Mr Biden had taken a cognitive test, which many doctors recommend for older adults. Dr. O’Connor served as Mr. Biden’s physician when he was vice president, and on the day of the inauguration he was named president’s physician.
Since Mr. Biden took office, Republicans have repeatedly referred to his age. In September, Idaho Republican Senator Jim Rish called on Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken was questioned at a Senate hearing about fitness for Mr. Biden’s office and declared Biden’s presidency a “puppet act.” In that exchange, a confused looking Mr. Blinken replied that “the president speaks too much for himself.”
In presidential physics, the White House often provides specific information on height, weight, and cholesterol. President George W. According to Bush’s physics, he occasionally smoked a cigar. His decision to perform a colonoscopy at Camp David in 2002 – and in short to hand over the presidency to Vice President Dick Cheney – made headlines.
Dr. O’Connor said Mr. Biden’s physical examination was “fundamentally unchanged from baseline”, in addition to these new findings he has mild peripheral neuropathy, a condition defined by nerve damage, pain, and stiffness of the legs. Despite extensive testing, the team found no reason for that condition.
Mr Biden’s height, 5 feet 11 inches and weight, 184 pounds, gave him a body mass index of 25, which is the lowest point of overweight.
Political historian Matthew Dalleck said presidential physics “has learned that doctors are delivered as much as they are trusted.” “Biden seems to be more straightforward than most presidents and more transparent in 10 months or so, but since we do not have access to all the details, it is very difficult to rely on them completely. Reports. “
Mr. Biden underwent physical and colonoscopy at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Mo.
The White House released the characteristics of the medical professionals who assessed Mr. Biden, as many of his predecessors did. Mr. Biden has been consulted by Optometry, Allergy Treatment, Dentistry, Foot and Ankle Orthopedics, Spine Orthopedics, Physical Therapy, Neurology, Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology, Anesthesiology and Gastroenterologists. O’Connor said.
The medical experts from the 12 departments who took part in the President’s detailed health check-up on Friday did not include an elderly specialist. Geriatrics is a feature that focuses on the elderly. Consultation with a geriatrician is usually prescribed by the patient or his or her primary care physician. There is no specific age at which geriatricians usually begin examining patients.
Mr Biden used Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to temporarily transfer power during his colonoscopy. Under that provision, the president will be replaced by Senate President Pro Temper, Vermont Democrat Patrick J. Lehi and Speaker Nancy Pelosi needed to be notified that they were temporarily unable to carry out their presidential duties. The letters were sent to the two at 10:10 a.m.
Mr Biden resumed his duties around 11:35 a.m. Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said on Twitter. Were in the “good spirit.” Three hours later, President Walter Reed stepped out and told reporters that the process had gone well.
“Good! We will release all the details. I feel great. Nothing has changed. We’re in great shape, “said Mr Biden, before returning to the White House to apologize to the Turkish couple. “And I’m looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday.”
