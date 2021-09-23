Biden declared war. But the wars go on.
WASHINGTON – President Biden announced at the United Nations on Tuesday that “for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We have turned the page.”
A day earlier, a missile fired from a US drone drove a car along a remote road in northwestern Syria, triggering a strike against a suspected Qaeda. Three weeks earlier, the military launched an airstrike in Somalia targeting members of the Shabab terrorist group, part of a US air campaign in the country that has intensified in recent months.
There are no longer American troops in Afghanistan, but America’s war continues.
Mr Biden’s claim to the United Nations was intended to show that he had fulfilled his pledge to end America’s longest war, and his speech came on the same day that the last soldier who died before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was laid to rest. was given. Arlington National Cemetery.
But it was the latest attempt by a US president in the two decades after the September 11 attacks to massage the language of war to hide the sometimes uncomfortable reality: that America is still engaged in a worldwide armed conflict.
In a letter to Congress in June, Mr Biden listed all the countries where US troops are operating against various terrorist groups – from Iraq and Syria to Yemen to the Philippines to Niger.
More than 40,000 US troops are stationed around the Middle East, including 2,500 in Iraq 18 years after President George W. Bush ordered an invasion of that country. About 900 troops are in Syria on a mission launched by President Barack Obama in 2015, and Mr Biden has said he will direct the military to conduct future operations against emerging terrorist threats in Afghanistan, even if they are outside the country. launched from bases of .
“Our soldiers are not coming home. We need to be honest about it,” Democrat Representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey told Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said. “They are only going to other bases in the same region so that they can conduct similar anti-terrorist operations, including in Afghanistan.”
The breakup of Islamic State – and the emergence of the group’s allies in North Africa, Asia and elsewhere – have given military planners justification for continuing some of the actions Mr Biden described in his letter to Congress.
The letter said that most of these deployments do not involve “routine engagement in combat,” but in many places US troops may be required to “defend themselves against threats or attacks.”
Pentagon data released in recent months shows a steady flurry of attacks against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, albeit with fewer than a handful of attacks each month.
Shadow wars fought with drones and special operations troops have been as much a part of post-September history. 11 Era as conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. But US presidents have promoted their benefits for the American public in different ways by portraying them as somehow cleaner, more antiseptic—which national security expert Micah Zenko calls “defining war.”
Obama has repeatedly stated that he opposes American “boots on the ground” in far flung parts of the world, yet his administration made exceptions for special operations forces, which sometimes led US officials to use troops. Linguistically protested to reduce the combat role. Play Play.
In late 2015, when pressured by a reporter on the decision to deploy troops to Iraq and Syria was a reversal of the “no shoes on the ground” pledge, he responded that the American people knew that. What he meant by pledge – “We’re not going to do an Iraq-style invasion of Iraq or Syria with battalions roaming the desert.” The Pentagon called for the first group of 200 soldiers to deploy a “Special Operations Targeting Force”.
When Mr. Bush gave a secret order in 2008 to launch a punitive drone operation against al Qaeda in Pakistan, he never had to speak publicly about the operation as they were conducted under the CIA’s Covert Action Authority. Had gone.
As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald J. Trump spoke skeptically about the big, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but used scathing language about how he would “bomb the hell out” of Islamic State. Eventually, Mr. Zenko said, he “bombed every country Obama had.”
Mr Biden came into office vowing to end the “forever wars” – and strongly defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in the face of criticism from lawmakers on both sides. But administration officials have clarified that combat operations in other countries will continue, namely those that do not involve large deployments of US troops or do not conduct intense news media scrutiny.
Some veterans don’t see such neat distinctions. “Everyone’s approach to war is very different,” said Representative Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat and a veteran of the Iraq War. But, he added, “From my point of view, there are people firing at you, it’s considered war.”
The administration has spent months trying to create new rules to govern how and when deadly attacks are carried out outside declared war zones – an effort born out of confidence among Mr Biden’s team that Mr Trump is in office. During the four years the rules had become very relaxed .
But the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s government – and the view among administration officials that al Qaeda and other groups could quickly gain power in the country – have complicated the process. While White House officials originally envisioned having tighter controls on the sanction of military strikes, in recent weeks they have debated giving military commanders more latitude to conduct strikes in Afghanistan and some other countries where operations are more There may be times.
The four US presidents have embraced the new American method of war partly because Congress has placed so few limits on where they can wage it. The bulk of US counterterrorism operations around the world are being carried out using a 20-year-old authorization given to Mr. Bush by Congress to avenge the September 11 attacks.
Over the years, top lawmakers have denounced the fact that subsequent presidents have continued to use the 2001 resolution, authorization for the use of military force, to justify action against groups that were involved in the September 11 attacks. were not present at the time. But there has never been enough political consensus to repeal or replace the decades-old authority on Capitol Hill.
Several administrations have also concluded that – unlike the unpopular wars in Afghanistan and Iraq – the American public widely supports operations that present little risk to American troops. Unless they make devastating headlines.
A failed drone attack last month in the Afghan capital, Kabul, was the latest case. The military intended as a strike against what officials believed was a terrorist planning a suicide attack – the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called the operation “righteous” – turned out to be a debacle that The Pentagon later acknowledged that he was an innocent man and his family.
Soldiers have now left Afghanistan, but the technology born out of America’s longest war will remain.
“That drone attack in Kabul was not the final act of our war,” Malinowski said during congressional testimony. “Unfortunately this was the first act of the next phase of our war.”
Katie Edmondson contributed reporting.
