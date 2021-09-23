Biden declared war. But the wars go on.

WASHINGTON – President Biden announced at the United Nations on Tuesday that “for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We have turned the page.”

A day earlier, a missile fired from a US drone drove a car along a remote road in northwestern Syria, triggering a strike against a suspected Qaeda. Three weeks earlier, the military launched an airstrike in Somalia targeting members of the Shabab terrorist group, part of a US air campaign in the country that has intensified in recent months.

There are no longer American troops in Afghanistan, but America’s war continues.

Mr Biden’s claim to the United Nations was intended to show that he had fulfilled his pledge to end America’s longest war, and his speech came on the same day that the last soldier who died before the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was laid to rest. was given. Arlington National Cemetery.

But it was the latest attempt by a US president in the two decades after the September 11 attacks to massage the language of war to hide the sometimes uncomfortable reality: that America is still engaged in a worldwide armed conflict.