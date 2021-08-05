Biden Defers Deportation of Hong Kong Residents in U.S.

President Biden on Thursday granted special protections to Hong Kong residents in the United States, offering them a temporary deportation postponement in response to the escalating crackdown by Chinese authorities on democratic institutions and political dissent in the United States. Hong Kong.

In a note announcing the decision, Mr Biden said there were “compelling foreign policy reasons” for the order, which would give any Hong Kong resident targeted for deportation an 18-month reprieve to live on. temporarily in the United States.

“Over the past year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom and cracking down on press freedom,” Mr. Biden in the note, noting that at least 10,000 people, including officials and pro-democracy activists, have been arrested in connection with anti-government protests that began in 2019.

Mr. Biden added that “providing safe haven to Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong serves the interests of the United States in the region.”