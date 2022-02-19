Biden, Democrats will have ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment on inflation in November, Banks predicts



Fame. Jim Banks R-Ind., He believes President Biden And Democrats will have a moment to “come to Jesus” on inflation this November election day.

Banks, who chairs the Republican Study Committee (RSC), was caught with Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview Thursday, where he blasted Biden’s ever-changing rhetoric on inflation – the highest rate in nearly four decades in the United States.

Indiana Republicans have called Biden’s message about inflation “misleading at best and extremely wrong and misleading at worst.”

CNN Political Analyst Condemns Biden’s Response to Inflation Question: ‘A Terrible Answer’

Banks have noted that inflation has been “a problem for almost a year now” and that most American households are now plagued by “high prices for everything related to inflation.”

“The most notable of these is that Joe Biden seems, at the moment, completely willing to ignore inflation,” Banks said. “At first he talked about it not being real, then he talked about it being temporary or temporary.”

“All the while, we still haven’t heard of any plans from Joe Biden or any Capitol Democrat about what they’re going to do about it,” the congressman continued. “And the American people are seeing what it is for, and that’s why they are blaming Joe Biden and the Democrats for the fact that inflation is affecting and destroying the livelihoods of so many Americans.”

Banks, who grew up in a working-class family, also predicted that “Election Day is a moment for Democrats to come to Jesus.”

“From inflation to the border crisis, to the embarrassment of the United States on the world stage, to the wave of crime, to the drug epidemic, they ignore it,” Banks said. “They really, really ignore it, and the moment of coming to Jesus is going to happen in November.”

In addition, banks targeted the White House in May 2021 Memo At that time the problem of inflation in the western branch was raised to the RSC members. The congressman blasted the Biden administration for “their heads in the sand” amid rising inflation.

“Either this or they want to ignore it altogether and hopefully it will go away,” “but at the moment, as we get closer to the mid-November election, it’s a house elephant wherever Democrats go.”

The congressman noted that many of his constituents, as well as countless Americans across the country, are being affected by compound inflation and that Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and other Democrats have “no idea what inflation is” for regular, working men and women. To do. “

“They’re so isolated from working Americans that they really have no idea,” I think. The paradigm shift is where the Republican Party will continue to see itself as a working class party. “

“When Nancy Pelosi said last weekend that Democrats were going to work on the ‘kitchen table problem’, it showed how deaf and out of touch she was that she doesn’t understand that inflation is the kitchen table problem,” and “she doesn’t understand that factory Staff and nursing home chefs, and all the people I represent in Northeast Indiana, acknowledge that inflation is a tax on them and makes it difficult for them to finish. “

Biden’s tone on inflation has seen some major changes in his first year in office.

The president claims that inflation is transient and temporary in the face of rising prices and approval ratings – the issue was so sensitive to Biden that he called NBC’s Lester Holt a “wise man” for pressuring him earlier this week.

However, no matter how sensitive the issue is and no matter how much they try to ignore it, inflation will undoubtedly become a thorn in the side of Democrats on election day in November.