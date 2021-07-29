Biden Details Covid-19 Action Plan

In a speech to the White House Thursday, President Biden announced plans for further action to boost coronavirus vaccinations and slow the spread of the Delta variant in the United States.

The contagious variant tears apart unvaccinated communities, threatening to undo the progress the Biden administration has made in its first six months. About half of all Americans have been fully immunized, but the pace of immunizations has dropped significantly since early spring. Recent research has shown that fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19, including those involving the Delta variant. And cases, hospitalizations and deaths are still only a fraction of their devastating winter peaks.

Here are the key points of the plan:

Strengthen protocols for federal employees and contractors. All civilian federal employees will need to be vaccinated or be required to undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, as well as restrictions on most travel. The federal government employs more than 4 million Americans nationwide and abroad.

Urge vaccination mandates for members of the military. The Defense Ministry has been asked to clarify when and how it will add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of mandatory vaccinations for members of the military. The President stressed the importance of vaccination for the military, as US troops serve in countries with low vaccination rates and where Covid-19 is prevalent.