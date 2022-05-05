Biden disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz: Critical race theory a sign of Republicans ‘weaponizing’ emotions



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Biden administration’s misleading Tsar dismissed parental concerns about critical racism in an October speech, saying it was merely a GOP “arming human emotion.”

Nina Jankovich made the remarks during her October speech in front of the City Club of Cleveland in Ohio. The title of his lecture was “Disinformation and Democracy: Civic Discourse in the Digital Age.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week tapped Djankovic to head the department’s new disinformation board, a choice that has led to an intense investigation.

Mayorcas denies knowing ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ as ‘Russian misconception’

“Critical race theory has become one of the hot-button issues that Republicans and other disinformers, who engage in deception for profit, have openly occupied,” he said. “However, this is no different from any other hot-button issues that have allowed for confusing developments.”

“It, you know, is arming people’s emotions,” he added.

Republicans have ridiculed both Jankovic and the Biden administration’s new disinformation board, arguing that it is little more than a “ministry of truth.” Republicans on Capitol Hill have pointed to Djankovic’s past misinformation as well as his efforts to suppress accurate news events that are harmful to Democrats.

Asked about the incidents in a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Meirkas said he was not aware of them.

“When the department picked him up, did he say that Mr. Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misleading?” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Asked.

“I was not aware of it, but we do not discuss the internal recruitment process. In the end, as secretary I am responsible for the decision of the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayerkas responded.

“When the department selected Mrs. Djankovic, did they know that she had proved the authenticity of the Steel Dossier?” Kennedy pressed.

“Senator, let me repeat myself and add an extra piece of information,” Mayercas said. “One, we are not discussing the internal recruitment process. Two, I was not aware of that fact. Subject matter expert. “

Numerous Republicans have called on the mayor to dissolve the board. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R.T. He argued that the board threatened the First Amendment rights of Americans and that biased control over it would calm down conservative rhetoric in particular.