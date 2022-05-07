Biden disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz’s book says she won’t be ‘silenced’ by ‘harassment’ from men online



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Biden administration’s misleading Tsar claimed in a book he wrote this year that he would not be “silenced” on social media because he pushed back against being perceived as “harassing” by men whenever he shared opinions online.

He claims that “the infrastructure of the Internet is designed for men.”

In her recent book, How to Be a Woman Online, Nina Jankovic raises concerns about the reactions that women face online, focusing on how men respond to her.

White House ‘disinformation jar’ Nina Jankovis privatizes TickTock account

“We acknowledge that harassment of women is just the price of their social media engagement, or worse, that women are expected to endure harassment and silence in the name of ‘freedom of speech.’ It’s a long time to change that,” Wrote.

Jankowicz also suggested that the negative feedback she receives from men online violates her “basic democratic and human rights” and is intended to “silence” her and other women, concluding that men’s comments change how women engage online. . “

“[T]The endless stream of online bullying that I and millions of other women who have become passionate about public speaking sometimes annoys me, “she wrote. Appearance, experience, and skills are not easy. It’s not easy for them to find me offensive. It is not easy for me and other women to deny us basic democratic and human rights. And ignoring these attacks as a ‘cost of doing business’ in an age where an online presence is all-but-necessary, annoying.

“Being a woman online is an inherently dangerous job,” she claims. “The attacks we endure are meant to silence us. They are to encourage us to stay at home in the role of ‘traditional’ women and not to get more involved in politics, journalism, activism, academia or public life.… Though meaningless, baseless and unknown, There is ample evidence to suggest that these attacks change the way women participate online. “

Biden Confusion: Tsar Nina Jankoviিজ: Critic of Race Theory

Bringing the nation into the equation of “online misogyny”, Djankovic wrote that he could not imagine “a straight, gay, white woman” how a woman “who is part of another ethnic, racially or sexually marginalized group” behaves online. Experience. According to Jankowicz, those women are “more likely to be targeted, and the attacks can be more horrific.”

Highlighting a term by activist Van Badham called “The Engagement Bonner”, Djankovic described his views on online encounters with men, telling readers that “it is helpful to get acquainted with their various avatars before confronting them so that you do not mistaken their initial approach.” As anything other than faith.

“They violently explode your life like your mention and the cool-aid person, demanding your attention, hawking opinions that they believe are unreasonable, clearly correct and essential,” Jankovic continued. “‘Pay attention to me!’ ‘My opinion matters!’ Much of what drives this behavior, be it sexual harassment or outwardly polite cousins, is called Van Badham’s ‘The Engagement Bonner’ – when users are so excited to interact with someone whose opinion they value that they cross the line. By harassment, harassment or offensive behavior

“If you encounter any trolls online, the engagement boner raises its ugly head,” he added. “Trolls can write differently, or hit differently, or be strangely fixed in different parts of your face or background, but in the end, what inspires them is the engagement with you. They hope it will keep you quiet until the end. Encourage them. A place for their infinitely more worthy thoughts. “

Mentioning in the book that she was “not really afraid” to express her views around men, Djankovic reflected the time when she “pushed a little boy in the face after dressing up as ‘Bird Princess’ on Halloween” first grade.

Although there was little background to the Peking incident, Djankovic wrote a message in his first-grade journal, saying, “Today I am a bird. [sic] It’s fun. “

Mayorcas denies knowing ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ as ‘Russian misconception’

“But I did my best so that no one could pass me by,” he added.

Jankowicz also proposed extensive generalizations in his book, claiming that “the infrastructure of the Internet has been built. For Men and With With regard to men’s safety, “suggests that there are no” social rules and boundaries “for men to follow when commenting on social media.

“Women are expected to endure the abuse of astronomical dimensions just to participate in conversations and navigate a set of social customs and boundaries that do not exist for men,” she said. “When men encounter behaviors that they don’t like online, they curse. They block. They voluntarily and publicly pill and troll dogs. And the world feels more masculine for them.”

Reflecting on her own experience, Jankowicz wrote in the book that she is dedicated to ensuring that women have an “equal voice” on social media and said she “refuses to remain silent about our combined experience of harassment, abuse and discrimination, online or off.”

“We have a collective commitment, if activated, to challenge the rules that have been rejected by many as an unfortunate but unchanging feature of women’s online engagement,” she said. “I am committed to harnessing that commitment with every tweet, every tick, every keystroke and every click.

“I will continue to invest in time-consuming and sometimes expensive exercises, where my resources allow, to enable myself and others to speak up,” he continued. “I will familiarize myself with the platform policy and use it to create a more equitable online environment. I will create a circle of solidarity that is inclusive and supportive, committed to expanding to other women. I will seek help from friends, family, colleagues and professionals.” When I need it.

“I do this because the Internet is an important public space for discussion, politics, activism and expression,” he added. “Unless women – all women, regardless of their race, sexual orientation, religion or power – get equal voices there, we are not really equal anywhere.”

Republicans have ridiculed both Jankovic and the new misleading board set up by the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security, arguing that it is little more than a “ministry of truth.” Republicans on Capitol Hill have pointed to Djankovic’s past misinformation as well as his efforts to suppress accurate news events that are harmful to Democrats.

Gadget Clock’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this article.