Biden ‘doesn’t currently have any plans’ to travel to Ukraine despite Boris Johnson visit, WH says



National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said on Sunday that President Biden had no plans to visit Ukraine, despite a recent visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“It was very symbolic to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking the streets of Kiev with President Zelensky,” NBC host Chuck told Todd Sullivan. “This raises the question: are we going to meet with President Biden in Kiev?”

“President Biden currently has no plans to visit Kyiv,” Sullivan replied. “But I will tell you that he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room every day, organizing and coordinating the world in the supply of weapons,” Sullivan continued.

Sullivan said Ukraine’s foreign minister said the United States was “at the center of efforts to supply from other countries and was organizing and coordinating with the world to take steps like last week to get Russia out of the Human Rights Council.”

Sullivan added, “So President Biden will pay close attention and make sure he demonstrates his support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine through such decisive action.”

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson And the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Their solidarity in the face of Russian aggression was widely praised on social media.

A video of Johnson being shared by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry shows him and Zelensky walking recklessly through the streets of Kiev, talking to locals.

The Defense Ministry tweeted, “This is how democracy looks.” “That’s what courage is all about. What a true friendship between people and nations.”