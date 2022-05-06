Biden doesn’t have a view on whether protesters should pressure Supreme Court justices: Psaki



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie reiterated Friday that President Biden has no say in the use of protests to influence the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press gag on Friday, Saki said Biden believed in “peaceful protest” but refrained from supporting attempts to pressure Supreme Court rulings. Citing his belief in the separation of powers in government, Saki made it clear that the president was wary of exceeding his position.

“The president believes in peaceful protest. He believes it is part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States in this country,” Saki said. “But he respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government – and obviously the judiciary. But the role of the Supreme Court and what they play.”

“So I will not say that he has a point of view on that. He believes in peaceful protests, but they will decide what they do and we will not judge before the final opinion,” he added.

Later, Saki said it was “our choice” that the final opinion was “not like the leaked opinion.”

Supreme Court A draft written by Justice Samuel Alito is ready to hit Rowe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of opinion.

Obtained by draft leak Politico Written in early February. It was not immediately clear if this was rewritten or corrected. The court refused to verify or reject the documents. Analysts have suggested that the leak could represent an attempt to pressure a Supreme Court judge to change his vote in the main case.

Chief Justice John Roberts calls for reversal of draft court opinion Rowe vs. Wade “Absolutely terrible” in a discussion on Thursday. The judge dismissed questions that would affect the leaked Supreme Court’s final decision.

“A leak at this height is absolutely terrible,” Roberts said. “If the person behind it thinks it will affect our work, it’s just stupid.”