Biden DOJ ending national security initiative aimed at countering China amid complaints about bias



The judiciary announced Wednesday that it was ending its “China Initiative” program, which aimed to curb spying for the Chinese Communist Party and introduce a new, “broader approach.”

China’s initiative began in 2018 under the Trump administration to protect U.S. national security against U.S. intellectual property and Chinese espionage in education. The DOJ website said it aims to “identify and prosecute those involved in trade theft, hacking and economic espionage” as well as “protect our critical infrastructure against external threats through foreign direct investment and supply chain negotiations”.

That program is coming to an end. Instead, the DOJ is developing a new “nation-state threat response strategy.”

The judiciary has pushed for an end to China’s spying targets

Matthew Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the DOJ, said: “With this strategy, our goal is to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the alarming increase in illegal activity from hostile countries to the full extent of our equipment and authority.” “This includes growing threats to American and U.S. businesses within the United States and abroad.”

Olsen said, “The current threat of landscapes claims a broad system” and not only China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.

“These countries seek to undermine our core democratic, economic and scientific institutions,” he continued. “And they pursue a range of strategies to advance their interests and harm the United States. Protecting American institutions and values ​​against these threats is a national security imperative and a priority for the department.”

Olsen stressed that the new approach does not mean that the company is losing sight of the Chinese threat.

“Make no mistake, we will be relentless in defending our country from China,” Olsen said.

The DOJ is conducting a review of the China Initiative and the changes were expected The DOJ was concerned that the old program had incited anti-Asian bias after receiving input from the Asian American community.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration were under pressure from some university staff and faculty for the effort. They say it undermines U.S. competition in research and targets racially disproportionate people.

Chinese state media say GWU is a ‘refuge for racism’ to allow anti-China official posters.

Protesters outside the DOJ last month said the initiative was unfairly aimed at Chinese professors, and about 200 Yale professors recently signed a letter to Garland asking him to end the initiative.

A former Justice Department official has lamented that the United States “stopped fighting for China’s initiative on January 20, 2021,” the day President Biden took office.

The former official told Gadget Clock that China had succeeded in making the issue one of racial bias and that the United States had stopped trying to address it.

“We’ve given up. You know champagne corks will be popping up in CCP offices. They’ve won out on misleading propaganda,” the former official said.

An FBI spokesman said China remains a priority, but:

“The Chinese government’s threat is different. No government poses a wider, more serious threat to our ideas, innovation and economic security than the Chinese government. Together with the judiciary and other US government partners, the private sector, and around the world, We will fight relentlessly against the Chinese government, using every legal weapon we have at our disposal – one of which will be our adherence to the rule of law. ”

Think tank leaning to the left Brennan Center for Justice He argued earlier this year that the initiative should be scrapped, as it hurts the United States by intimidating Chinese and Chinese-American scientists.

“Clearly, China has created a legitimate espionage threat that the judiciary and the FBI must take seriously,” said Michael German and Alex Liang, authors of the Brennan Center. “But more often than not, the judiciary has brought cases under Chinese initiative that have not detected espionage or intellectual property theft by Chinese spies, but minor administrative violations by Chinese-born scientists who are no doubt linked to the Chinese government.”

Congress is currently trying to pass legislation to fight China, although there are significant differences between the House Democrats and the Senate Democrats over what should be included. Congress leaders have indicated they expect to reach some sort of agreement in the coming months to get the China competition bill at the president’s desk.

Tyler Olson and David Spant of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.