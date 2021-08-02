Biden Expected to Highlight Effort to Ship Vaccines Abroad

President Biden is expected to announce in a White House speech on Tuesday that the United States has donated more than 110 million doses of the vaccine worldwide, a down payment on the pledge he made to send half a billion doses of vaccine to the poorest countries over the next year.

Mr Biden, who for months was under pressure to share vaccine doses, is now seeking to position his administration as a world leader in immunization to the rest of the world amid the spread of highly contagious variants of the virus. But he is also under pressure to redirect the attention of the American public after days of political turmoil, shifting guidelines on the use of masks and heated debates over whether workers are required to receive the vaccine.

Mr Biden’s speech should reflect what his top advisers have been saying, with varying degrees of success, for days: that the sickest people with the Delta variant are not being vaccinated, and that his administration is working hard to put vaccines available to all. nobody who needs it. Fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant.

“This remains an unvaccinated pandemic,” Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday afternoon. “Although people who are vaccinated can spread the virus if they contract a breakthrough infection, the chances of them getting sick in the first place are much lower than those who are not vaccinated.”