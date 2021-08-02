Biden Expected to Highlight Effort to Ship Vaccines Abroad
President Biden is expected to announce in a White House speech on Tuesday that the United States has donated more than 110 million doses of the vaccine worldwide, a down payment on the pledge he made to send half a billion doses of vaccine to the poorest countries over the next year.
Mr Biden, who for months was under pressure to share vaccine doses, is now seeking to position his administration as a world leader in immunization to the rest of the world amid the spread of highly contagious variants of the virus. But he is also under pressure to redirect the attention of the American public after days of political turmoil, shifting guidelines on the use of masks and heated debates over whether workers are required to receive the vaccine.
Mr Biden’s speech should reflect what his top advisers have been saying, with varying degrees of success, for days: that the sickest people with the Delta variant are not being vaccinated, and that his administration is working hard to put vaccines available to all. nobody who needs it. Fully vaccinated people are protected from the worst consequences of Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant.
“This remains an unvaccinated pandemic,” Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday afternoon. “Although people who are vaccinated can spread the virus if they contract a breakthrough infection, the chances of them getting sick in the first place are much lower than those who are not vaccinated.”
An official who knew Mr Biden’s remarks but was not authorized to share them publicly also said the president would discuss private sector initiatives to demand vaccines for workers, and would share that officials are seeing an increase in vaccinations. in areas with high case rates.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on Tuesday that the president will take a more direct approach with states and communities that have been slow to disperse coronavirus relief funds or have issued warrants that make it more difficult to require masks or social distancing in public places.
“Her message is going to be, ‘We’re all in this fight together,” ”Ms. Psaki said,“ but if you’re not going to help if you don’t follow public health guidelines, then step aside and let the people go. do whatever it takes.
Mr Biden had said earlier this year that he wanted 70% of eligible Americans to be at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The country hit that target on Monday, about a month behind schedule and only after the Delta variant began disrupting progress touted by the president and public health officials.
There was no celebration of the achievement of the delayed milestone. Instead, the Biden administration has entered a race to encourage reluctant and vaccine-refusing Americans to get vaccinated as the number of cases rises in states with large unvaccinated populations.
“Vaccines do exactly what they’re supposed to do when it comes to keeping you out of the hospital, out of serious illness and certainly preventing your death,” Dr Anthony Fauci told reporters, the country’s leading disease expert.
Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States
The White House has also struggled to put into context the threat of the Delta variant to those who are vaccinated. Experts say infections in people who have been vaccinated – so-called breakthrough infections – are still relatively rare, and even then, vaccines appear to protect against serious illness and death.
Mr Biden’s pledge to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech is by far the largest to date by a single country, but it would only fully inoculate about 3% of the world’s population. The United States will pay $ 3.5 billion for Pfizer-BioNTech shots, around $ 7 apiece, which Pfizer has described as a “non-profit” price – far less than the $ 20 it paid. for home use.
In a fact sheet released on Tuesday, the administration said it would work with programs focused on equitable distribution of vaccines, including Covax, to ensure doses reach countries that need them most. But health officials in countries that have received some of the doses have already warned that additional funding is needed to train people to administer the vaccines and power the vehicles that transport the vaccines to clinics in remote areas.
