Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days



The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule – aimed at curbing privately made firearms without serial numbers cropped up in crime scenes – as of Monday, three people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The rule comes to an end as the White House and the judiciary are under increasing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the United States.

The White House is also weighing in on the naming of Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney for running the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, people said. Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after months of suspension of nominations due to opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

For almost a year, the rule has been making its way through the federal control process. Gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the judiciary to end its rule for months. It will likely face stiff resistance from gun groups and create lawsuits in the coming weeks.

The exact time of the announcement has not been determined, people say. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment.

On Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a top Democrat in the Senate, urged the administration to move quickly.

“Before the peak of expansion and before more people are harmed – or worse, this is the right time for a ghost gun exorcism,” Schumer said in a statement. “My message is simple: don’t wait any longer for these proposed federal rules.” Ghost guns are “very easy to build, very difficult to trace and very dangerous to ignore.”

Justice Department figures show that about 24,000 spooky guns were recovered by law enforcement from crime scene and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. It is difficult to say how many are roaming the streets, because in many cases the police departments do not Guns should not be contacted by the government because they cannot be found.

The rule is expected to change the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, such as the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun.

In its proposed rule, published last May, the ATF said it wanted to add a serial number to manufacturers and dealers who sell ghost gun parts to be licensed by the federal government and to federally licensed firearms dealers with any non-serial guns they plan. Sold

This rule requires firearms dealers to run a background check before selling ghost gun kits so that the firearms have the necessary parts to assemble.

Over the years, federal officials have raised concerns about the growing black market for home-made, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. In addition to appearing more frequently in crime scenes, ghost guns have become increasingly encountered when federal agents purchase guns in secret raids from gang members and other criminals.

Some states, such as California, have enacted laws in recent years requiring serial numbers to be stamped on ghost guns.

An important component of making an unexploded gun is the lower receiver, a part usually made of metal or polymer. An unfinished receiver – sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” – can be purchased online without a serial number or other symbol, no license required.

Ghost guns are being reported by police officers across the country. For example, according to the New York Police Department, officers have found 131 non-serial firearms since January.

A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 has been banned from owning a firearm, but he has made up his mind to skirt a court order before carrying out his assault. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and injure three others at a school in a Los Angeles suburb.