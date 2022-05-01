Biden FEC pick claimed Georgia voting machines ‘switched’ votes from Abrams to Kemp in 2018



President Biden’s recent nominee to serve on the Federal Election Commission, Stacey Abrams, represented a nonprofit in a nonprofit case that made several unsubstantiated allegations of voter repression. Nominee Dara Lindenbaum signed court papers alleging voting machine “switch” voting during the 2018 Georgia Governorate race.

The Senate Rules and Governance Committee has held a confirmation hearing for Lindenbaum, a lawyer from Washington firm Sandler, Reif, Lamb, Rosenstein and Berkenstein, to become commissioner of the FEC. A few days later, the trial of Georgia’s Fair Fight Action and Care in Action vs. Raffensperger began in Atlanta U.S. District Court.

Lindenbaum’s name appears as the third signature in the main allegation of voter repression in the race in which then-Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp defeated Abrams by 55,000 votes in the statewide race for governor.

“A worrying issue – one that many voters have faced – is that voting machines have changed their votes from leader Stacey Abrams to Secretary of State,” the complaint alleges in a 66-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on November 27, 2018.

The lawsuit named two voters who said Abrams had to vote four times in their voting machine because the first three times identified Kemp. In one case, it said, only one voter “was able to cast a ballot for leader Abrams after a fourth attempt.” The complaint states that another voter “put pressure on Abrams and, for the fourth time, the machine was finally repaired.”

The plaintiffs narrowed the case down to a revised complaint filed on December 3, 2020, focusing on poor voter training and voter registration data. The earlier complaint about the voting machine has been dropped in the amended complaint.

“The US Senate must reject this nominee,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, said of Lindenbaum.

“The FEC is considered a neutral body that builds confidence in our election,” Carr told Gadget Clock. “He has spent the last four years pushing false claims of voter repression and conspiracy theories. This is a four-year fundraising effort for Fairfight Action with the help of Mrs. Lindenbaum.”

Carr wrote a letter urging Senate leaders to reject the nomination.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked about the matter during the April 6 confirmation hearing.

“Do you think that criticizing the election as rigged or otherwise illegal undermines public confidence in the democratic process?” Cruz asked.

“These issues, election security issues, are outside the purview of the Federal Election Commission, which focuses only on campaign finance issues and not on issues related to the machinery of electoral administration,” Lindenbaum responded.

Cruz again questioned whether claiming that the election had been rigged undermined faith in democracy.

“It can, I think, depending on the context involved,” Lindenbaum replied.

He said Kemp had won the 2018 governor’s race and acknowledged Kemp’s victory nine days after the Abrams election. Cruz noted that the lawsuit, represented by Lindenbaum, sought to permanently order the Secretary of State and the Georgia State Board of Elections to declare the Georgia election process unconstitutional.

“The complaint you filed argued that the machines actually voted for Abrams to vote for Kemp in 2018. Is that correct?” Cruz asked.

“The allegation, I believe, contained that allegation,” Lindenbaum responded. “All these allegations are based on affidavits and other stories of voters.”

He told Cruz that “this case is a very active case” and that “I am very limited in what I can say about it.”

Cruise steadfast.

“As a court official, you were willing to write your name in a legal application alleging that machines used in Georgia in 2018 illegally switched votes from one candidate to another. Is that correct?” Cruz asked.

“Yes,” Lindenbaum replied.

Lindenbaum notices that he represents a fair fight action and not Abrams as a person. Abrams has launched Fair Fight Action, a non-profit advocacy group, after losing the 2018 governorship race. He is running for governor again this year. Kemp is in the Republican primary against former GOP Senator David Purdue.

Lindenbaum did not respond to a phone or email request for comment.

Biden nominated Lindenbaum to the FEC a few weeks after he commented on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capital riots. In that speech, Biden slammed his predecessor, Donald Trump, for questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

In her current job, Lindenbaum advises clients to comply with state and federal campaign finances and comply with election laws, and represents clients before federal and state courts as well as the FEC and state and local election boards. Previously, Lindenbaum was an associate consultant on the Voting Rights Project of the Bar Committee for Civil Rights under the law, a left-leaning legal nonprofit.

“Hey [Lindenbaum] The appointment shows the hypocrisy of the Left, “said Georgia Attorney General Carr.” While some Trump supporters have claimed that the machines switched from Trump to Biden in 2020, Democrats have become black. But in 2018, Democrats made the same demand. ”