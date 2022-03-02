Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden erred in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, referring to Ukrainians as Iranians when discussing the ongoing unrest in Europe as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

“Putin may surround Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

Orange Harris scoffs at ‘terrible’ interpretation of Ukraine crisis: ‘true inability to speak in general’

Following Biden’s comments, political opponents, journalists and political commentators went to social media to identify the flaws in Biden’s message.

Biden began his State of the Union address by discussing the attack, saying that Putin had “miscalculated” the people of Ukraine.

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia wanted to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking that he could bend it in his terrible way. But he miscalculated badly,” Biden said. “He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse. Instead, he met with a wall of power that he had never expected or imagined. He met with the people of Ukraine.”

“Throughout our history we have learned this lesson. When dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they create more chaos,” he added.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.