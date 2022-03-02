World

Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians
Written by admin
Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians

Biden gaffes in State of the Union speech, mixes up Iranians and Ukrainians

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden erred in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, referring to Ukrainians as Iranians when discussing the ongoing unrest in Europe as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

“Putin may surround Kiev with tanks, but he will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California.
(Pool by Jim Lo Scalzo / AP)

Orange Harris scoffs at ‘terrible’ interpretation of Ukraine crisis: ‘true inability to speak in general’

Following Biden’s comments, political opponents, journalists and political commentators went to social media to identify the flaws in Biden’s message.

Biden began his State of the Union address by discussing the attack, saying that Putin had “miscalculated” the people of Ukraine.

“Six days ago, Vladimir Putin of Russia wanted to shake the foundations of a free world, thinking that he could bend it in his terrible way. But he miscalculated badly,” Biden said. “He thought he could enter Ukraine and the world would collapse. Instead, he met with a wall of power that he had never expected or imagined. He met with the people of Ukraine.”

“Throughout our history we have learned this lesson. When dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they create more chaos,” he added.

READ Also  British Home Secretary Preeti Patel had a meal with the professionals without questioning any official current labor demand

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.

#Biden #gaffes #State #Union #speech #mixes #Iranians #Ukrainians

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment