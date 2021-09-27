Biden got a Pfizer-BioNtech booster.
President Biden may have overtaken government scientists in announcing ahead of time that nearly all Americans will begin getting a coronavirus booster shot this fall, but he has performed his own. The president made the remarks before receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech booster on Monday afternoon.
“Let me be clear,” Biden said before taking the shot. “Boosters are important. But the most important thing we need to do is get as many people vaccinated. Most Americans are doing the right thing.”
Mr Biden’s third shot came days after federal regulators allowed millions of Americans to receive Pfizer booster shots if individuals received a second dose of that vaccine at least six months earlier and met new eligibility rules. Frontline workers, older people and young adults with medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk got the green light after intense debate within regulatory agencies that left the American public confused about the specifics of the booster plan .
Mr Biden was publicly vaccinated last December before receiving his first Fazer dose, unlike his predecessor Donald J. Trump, who received the initial vaccine at the White House but did not talk about it at the time. Was.
Mr Biden, who is eligible for a booster shot at age 78, has taken the opposite strategy, and on Friday morning he said he planned to get the booster “as soon as I can get it done.”
A Reuters/Ipsos national survey conducted on August 27-30 found that 76 percent of Americans who have received at least one shot of the vaccine want a booster. Not only 6 percent, the survey found.
Mr Biden on Friday called for those not yet qualified to be patient. He said his administration was “looking toward a time when we were going to be able to expand booster shots, basically across the board,” and the potential for boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines.
“So I would just say, better wait your turn in line, wait your turn to get there,” Biden said.
