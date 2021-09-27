Biden got a Pfizer-BioNtech booster.

President Biden may have overtaken government scientists in announcing ahead of time that nearly all Americans will begin getting a coronavirus booster shot this fall, but he has performed his own. The president made the remarks before receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech booster on Monday afternoon.

“Let me be clear,” Biden said before taking the shot. “Boosters are important. But the most important thing we need to do is get as many people vaccinated. Most Americans are doing the right thing.”

Mr Biden’s third shot came days after federal regulators allowed millions of Americans to receive Pfizer booster shots if individuals received a second dose of that vaccine at least six months earlier and met new eligibility rules. Frontline workers, older people and young adults with medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk got the green light after intense debate within regulatory agencies that left the American public confused about the specifics of the booster plan .

Mr Biden was publicly vaccinated last December before receiving his first Fazer dose, unlike his predecessor Donald J. Trump, who received the initial vaccine at the White House but did not talk about it at the time. Was.