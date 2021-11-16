Biden Got His Bipartisan Win. Now, Reality Sets In.



That’s the message Mr. Biden wanted to convey. His White House staff developed the event with a stagecraft usually reserved for political conventions or campaign events. The flags of each state fluttered in the background as Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and a union worker from North Carolina moved to the lecture, playing “Hell to the Chief.”

Now, the challenge for the president is to convince voters that passing laws is important to their lives – that it’s not just the Washington abstractions that are being debated in Congress, but they’re not having much of an impact.

Infrastructure Bill at a Glance 1 card out of 5 Transportation. The proposal would see billions of dollars spent on new federal spending on roads, bridges and transportation programs. Amtrak will see the largest amount of money since its inception and funds will be allocated for events aimed at providing safe travel for pedestrians. Weather Funding will be provided to better prepare the country to cope with global warming. The forest service will receive billions of dollars to reduce the effects of forest fires. The bill includes $ 73 billion to modernize the nation’s electricity grid to allow it to carry renewable energy. Resources for non-service communities. The new $ 2 billion grant program is expected to expand transportation projects in rural areas. By allocating $ 216 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for climate-resilience and adaptation efforts, the bill will also increase support for Native American communities.

That effort starts immediately.

Monday’s ceremony will be followed by a presidential tour aimed at giving real examples of how the new law will help Americans invest in the economy and provide better paying jobs by upgrading roads, bridges, lead pipes, broadband and more. Infrastructure

On Tuesday, Mr. Biden is expected to travel to New Hampshire, where he will speak on the bridge over the Pemigevaset River, which is in dire need of rehabilitation. The next day, they will visit General Motors’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit to showcase the billions of dollars it will spend to upgrade electric charging stations across the country.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Monday that “now is the time for the President, the Vice President, for our Cabinet. Legal process to talk about how this is going to help them. And we hope that will work. ”

History has shown that the president and his team have done little for them.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned across the country during his first term, telling the American people that the Affordable Care Act would “curve the price curve” for health insurance and improve coverage. But the law has become toxic in many places over the years due to initial errors in the Obamacare website and opposition from the newly formed Tea Party.

After Mr. Trump passed tax cuts early in his term, he held a similar celebration (albeit without a bilateral glow) and later failed to sell it to the general public. Throughout his tenure, tax cuts have been largely partisan victories.