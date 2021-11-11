Biden Got His Infrastructure Bill. Now He Has to Sell It to Voters.

Joe Biden is selling. But is anyone shopping?

The president, the son of a used car dealer who sees himself as a perfect political pitchman, is pushing for the publicity of his hard-won, 1 trillion bilateral infrastructure package, hoping to brand him as his top performer in the recent election and mid-2022. Increased the chances of Democrats in the election.

Democrats, however, are increasingly concerned about whether the White House will be able to mount a sustained campaign to rebuild a broad-based bill that has been stalled for months, which is dragging them from crisis to crisis, which will help them capture Congress.

The package is already popular, with a majority of voters saying they support raising funds for railways, roads, ports, water systems, broadband and power grids. But the president and his allies have no illusions about what they’re really selling – Mr Biden himself and his theory for American politics, that fulfilling the promises of a concrete campaign is the only way to go beyond anger and the culture-war message of Trump-era politics.

“When you do things that are fundamentally useful to people and make sure they know about it, you get the credit,” said Jared Bernstein, the president’s longtime economic adviser, Biden Brand and a summary of his plan. Return to elections.