Biden Hater’s Banners That Town Called Obscene Can Stay Up, Court Rules

A New Jersey woman can leave multiple banners that use what local authorities have called obscenity to express hostility towards President Biden, a state court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision came after the woman, Andrea Dick of Roselle Park, appealed to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey to challenge a city judge’s order directing her to remove the banners from a fence at the outside the house where she lives with her mother or face $ 250 a day. in fines.

After the civil liberties group joined the case, Roselle Park officials backed down on their earlier demand that Ms Dick remove the banners and effectively dropped the case.

“I feel amazing,” said Ms Dick, 54, after the New Jersey Superior Court dismissed the case, which was brought against her mother, Patricia Dilascio, who owns the house where the banners have been hung ever since. Memorial Day weekend.