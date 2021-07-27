Biden Hater’s Banners That Town Called Obscene Can Stay Up, Court Rules
A New Jersey woman can leave multiple banners that use what local authorities have called obscenity to express hostility towards President Biden, a state court ruled on Tuesday.
The decision came after the woman, Andrea Dick of Roselle Park, appealed to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey to challenge a city judge’s order directing her to remove the banners from a fence at the outside the house where she lives with her mother or face $ 250 a day. in fines.
After the civil liberties group joined the case, Roselle Park officials backed down on their earlier demand that Ms Dick remove the banners and effectively dropped the case.
“I feel amazing,” said Ms Dick, 54, after the New Jersey Superior Court dismissed the case, which was brought against her mother, Patricia Dilascio, who owns the house where the banners have been hung ever since. Memorial Day weekend.
“I’m glad it’s over,” added Ms Dick, who said she had received angry calls and at least 20 hate mail from as far away as California, North Carolina and Texas after information about the banner dispute drew attention.
The standoff was the last such episode to emerge from America’s fractured political landscape and highlight the delicate balance local officials sometimes face between upholding free speech and addressing concerns. regarding language that some residents find offensive.
The conflict involved three of 10 banners Ms Dick, a staunch supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, had hung around the house. They understood a foul word that the Supreme Court ruled long ago could not be limited just to protect those it offends.
Roselle Park officials, citing complaints from neighbors and concerns that children going to a nearby school could be exposed to vulgar language, asked Ms Dick to remove the banners. When she failed to do so, she received a subpoena for violating a local obscenity ordinance and was ordered to appear in district court.
There, Judge Gary A. Bundy ruled against Ms Dick, stating that there were “alternative methods for the accused to express his pleasure or displeasure with certain political figures in the United States” and noting the proximity to the house. with a school.
“Freedom of speech is not just an absolute right,” Bundy J.A. added, noting that “the matter is not a matter of politics. It is an outright matter of language. This ordinance does not restrict political discourse.
Ms Dick swore to challenge the decision on free speech grounds, and the civil liberties group intervened by filing a brief on her behalf in Superior Court. At this point, Roselle Park officials backed out and rejected the summons.
In a statement, Jarrid H. Kantor, the district attorney, said Roselle Park was sticking to the summons and agreed with Judge Bundy’s ruling.
“However,” Kantor continued, “the borough believes that the continued attention to inappropriate signage and escalating costs for taxpayers to continue to litigate the case is causing much more damage to the borough, as a whole, that good. “
Mayor Joseph Signorello III called the case a “moral loss” for Roselle Park, a town of 14,000 people about a 40-minute drive from Times Square that voted overwhelmingly for Mr Biden in November.
“These signs are offensive,” said Signorello, a Democrat. “And if I were a neighbor, I would be offended.”
“You cannot legislate on decency,” he added, “and I think that is a sad reality.”
The civil liberties group hailed the court’s action as an “uncomplicated” victory for free speech.
“The First Amendment exists specifically to ensure that people can express strong opinions on political issues, or any other subject, without fear of government sanction,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the section of the group in New Jersey, in a statement.
In an interview, Alexander Shalom, the group’s lead counsel, responded to Mr. Kantor’s reference to the potential cost of litigation by saying that it was “fiscally prudent” for Roselle Park to drop the case because that he was “a definite loser for them.” “
Thomas Healy, a law professor at Seton Hall University, had predicted in a previous interview that the decision to force Ms Dick to remove the banners was doomed to failure. He cited a 1971 Supreme Court decision, Cohen v. California, which dealt with whether the same word at issue in Ms. Dick’s case was obscene.
“I’m not surprised,” Professor Healy said Tuesday after learning that officials at Roselle Park had backed down. “They should never have brought the case to begin with.” Yet, he added, it was “no small feat to put Mrs. Dick through this.”
Disputes like the one involving Mrs. Dick have arisen this year on Long Island; in Indiana, Tennessee and Connecticut; and elsewhere.
The Punta Gorda, Florida code enforcement council is expected to vote on a summons issued to a resident for violating a recently passed indecency provision by displaying an anti-Biden banner with an equally message on Wednesday. coarse.
Jay Nadelson, a board member, said he believed the provision was unconstitutional. When asked how he thought Wednesday’s meeting would go, he replied that he expected it to be “contentious”.
Mayor Signorello of Roselle Park said the borough plans to change its bylaws to limit the amount of signage that can appear on an owner’s property. Ms Dick’s banners likely wouldn’t be subject to new rules because she hung them before any changes occurred, he said.
For Mrs. Dick, the banners are not going anywhere.
“What’s going on up there is you stay until I’m told otherwise,” she said.
