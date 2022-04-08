Biden HHS Sec. Becerra suggests support for taxpayer-funded gender-altering procedures on children



Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Besser appeared Wednesday to express support for spending taxpayer funds on gender reassignment surgery on children.

“In this gender-assisted care, Mr. Secretary, are tax dollars set aside to fund mastectomy, metonome and hysterectomy for the purpose of sexual reassignment for minors, including gender dysphoria?” Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert asked Besara during the hearing Wednesday.

“Well, Americans are entitled to health care. You just mentioned that in any case, they are entitled to it,” Besser responded.

In return, Boebert asked Bessera about a document that suggested that children be “on the table” if they were removed from their homes if parents withdrew gender-guaranteed care from their children.

“Mr. Secretary, do you think parents who believe in only two sexes should take their children away from them?” Boebert asked?

Bessara replied, “I can respond very quickly. Congresswoman, I believe in the support and protection of transgender youth. I believe that they, along with their parents and their carers, will make the best decision, and I really urge politicians like you.” Stay away from their business. “

Last week, the Biden administration released multiple documents encouraging gender-reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for minors.

The Department of Population Affairs has released a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services Documents The title is “Gender Confirmation Care and Young People.” On the same day, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network – another subset of HHS – of the substance abuse and mental health services administration, released a Parallel documents Title, “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care.”

HHS documents describe it as an appropriate treatment for transgender adolescents, including: “‘Top’ surgery – male-normal breast augmentation or breast augmentation;” And “bottom” surgery – genital or reproductive organ surgery, facial feminization or other procedures. “

“Medical and psychosocial gender-assisted healthcare practices have been demonstrated to reduce self-esteem and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender-diverse youth with low rates of adverse mental health outcomes,” OPA said. Release States

The White House has released a video consistent with the new policy, in which President Biden talks about transgender children.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

