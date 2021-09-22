Biden hosts a virtual meeting of world leaders to shore up the global COVID response.

President Biden and other world leaders, including UN Director-General Antonio Guterres, are gathering virtually for a small panel discussion on Wednesday to launch a global summit convened by the White House that aims to build a global consensus. Plan to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The opening discussion, “Call the world to account and vaccinate the world,” will be moderated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations. Participants will include South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, among other presidents and prime ministers.

White House officials have said Mr Biden’s message to the group will be that the United States cannot fight the pandemic, or address the global vaccine shortage on its own. Earlier on Wednesday, Pfizer-BioNtech announced that it had struck an agreement with the Biden administration to sell an additional 500 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the United States, which will be donated to countries that need them.

Drug company executives, leaders of philanthropic and non-profit organizations have also been invited to the summit, which is being called by Mr Biden to coincide with the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Administration officials say that this is the largest gathering of heads of state to deal with the global epidemic so far.