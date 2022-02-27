Biden in Delaware as Putin raises nuclear alert status



President Biden is staying at his private home in Delaware as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine continues to escalate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the alarm for his nuclear force as a “special measure of war responsibility.” Russia and Ukraine fight on the fourth day .

Petni Russia’s defense minister and army general staff have been instructed to keep the nuclear deterrent in a “special arrangement for war responsibility.” With this move, tensions could escalate into a nuclear war.

At the same time, Biden is at his private residence in Delaware, and media contact with the commander-in-chief has slowed to a crawl.

Biden says “no one gave the expected ban to prevent anything from happening,” despite earlier White House claims

Putin warned last week that countries would intervene Invasion of Ukraine You will face “consequences you have never seen.”

“ He is threatening now A nuclear increase, “said Rebecca Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer. He is pushing the conflict into the nuclear domain in order to de-escalate – it is rapidly undermining Kiev’s rule. “

Turkey has announced that Russia’s move in Ukraine constitutes a war and will act accordingly, Foreign Minister Mevlুতt Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby spoke to reporters Friday about plans to support the U.S. military. Ukraine As Russian forces advance through the country.

A reporter asked Kirby if US intelligence was providing advice Russian President Vladimir Putin Will stop its progress with Ukraine. Some European countries are concerned that the Russian president’s campaign could cross the border into war-torn countries.

“It’s not clear if Mr Putin has any designs outside of Ukraine,” Kirby said. “And it’s not entirely clear that we’re looking for ways to enhance our NATO capabilities and reassure our allies. I mean, one of the reasons we’re doing this is because we want to make it clear that we will protect every inch of NATO territory.”

During an interview with Gadget Clock Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference ( CPAC ), Sen. Bill Hager, R-Ten. He said Putin would only respond to “people who show the backbone” and stand up for the authoritarian leader, which the United States unfortunately is not leading Biden at the moment, he said.

“I think the thing that will be the strongest to stop the progress right now is the people who show the spine, [such as] People like it [Ukrainian] President Zelensky [doing]. The determination that people show, “Hager said.” We’re leaving [have to] Increase Putin’s costs for the movement against Kiev and the whole of Ukraine. “

Kelly Lacko and Emma Colton of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.