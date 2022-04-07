BIDEN INC: Biden’s sister to keep cashing in on brother’s career with new memoir, following family tradition



President Biden’s younger sister will begin her book tour in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night before releasing her memoir next week, which could create a headache for the White House as she continues to finance her brother’s political career, the White House press secretary said last January. Jane Saki statement.

“It’s the White House’s policy that the president’s name should not be used for advice or in any way with any commercial activity – in any way they can reasonably support him,” Saki said.

Valerie Biden Owens, a longtime campaign adviser and political confidante of Biden, will publish her memoir next Tuesday entitled “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir”. The book has childhood pictures of her, Joe Biden, their two brothers and their mother on the cover of the book. Owens not only served as Biden’s campaign manager for his seven successful Senate campaigns, but also advised Biden during his three presidential campaigns and played an integral role in his family’s life.

More than a year after Transit Team’s lawyers told Vice President-elect Harris’s niece that he would no longer be able to make clothes or write a new book in Harris’ name. Or similar, the Los Angeles Times reported early 2021.

During Biden’s second presidential campaign in 2007 and 2008, Owens served as chair of his brother’s national campaign. Biden’s campaign does not appear to have paid him directly, but the Democratic consulting firm Joe Slade White & Company, where Owens served as “executive vice president”, has raised more than $ 2.5 million from Biden’s presidential campaign and “Citizens for Biden”. Committee between March 2007 and October 2008.

Vance’s daughter, Valerie J. Owens, who goes with “Missy”, also earns money by working for his uncle’s presidential election campaign, where he earns several thousand dollars.

During the Obama-Biden administration, Missy will go on to score in multiple high-level positions. According to his LinkedIn page, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Energy Department between February 2009 and June 2011. He then served for one year as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Commerce. Owens then worked for a decade in his public relations department at Coca-Cola, where the company was lobbying for a crackdown on the use of forced labor by Uighurs in China. Two months ago, General Motors appointed him to a senior position in the company’s regulatory affairs department.

Valerie’s other daughter, Casio, who got a job in the Obama-Biden administration, has been working as a special assistant to China’s senior coordinator in the treasury department for more than two years. His LinkedIn says he has “managed the various processes necessary to conduct the US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue – one of the Obama administration’s largest bilateral foreign economic policy initiatives.” He will later work on the corporate ladder at Starbucks, where he is now a vice president.

Towards the end of the Obama-Biden administration, Missy reached out to her first cousin and then-Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to help her mother get a position in the administration, saying it would be “good for her” and according to an email reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital “I need it more than I do now.” More than a year later, Owens was appointed to a four-month official position to serve as “alternative representative of the United States to the 71st session of the UN General Assembly,” paying about $ 26,000.

The March 2015 email exchange between Missy and Hunter came in response to a White House press release announcing that Hunter’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, had been appointed to the U.S. Commission on the Preservation of Heritage.

“Is this our Eric?” Missy asked, asking Hunter to confirm it.

“How did he / she find it, and do you think we can find something for my mom?” Missy asked Hunter. “I wanted to do it, but I think Mom needs it more than I do … What do you think?”

“I didn’t know she wanted me to do it [sic] Among them. The day after the 2008 election, Eric asked for one of these. You know better than me what real and interesting appointments are. Let’s take a look at the list with Steve and see what makes sense, “said Hunter, referring to Steven Ricchetti, Biden’s then chief of staff.” I don’t know how much 2016 and nepotism play a role.

Following the Obama administration, he will lead leadership positions at the Owens Biden Foundation, the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, and currently at the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, where he currently chairs. The university has previously refused to disclose its contract to the university.

Valerie’s husband, John Owens or “Jack”, who has been friends with Biden since his law school days in Syracuse, has also benefited from Biden and Hunter. In 2014, Owens asked Hunter for help in an email stating that he needed a Chinese business license “very quickly secured” so that he could expand his telemedicine company to China.

“The pressure of time is very tight, as well as we still don’t have one that has pushed a little credibility into the company’s mind. It all translates to the need for a business license and one is secured very quickly,” Owens wrote. “While this may seem like a mundane task, I understand that things like business licenses can take a long time … we don’t have the time.”

He told Hunter that he would be “most grateful for any help”, which led Hunter to forward the email to some of his business partners, including those close to China, saying, “Can we help him speed up this?

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, MediGuide’s website says it has “entered into an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai”.

“MediGuide and Any Health wants to expand MediGuide’s business in China under the name ‘MediGuide China’,” the website reads. “AnyHealth Shanghai will legally represent MediGuide International LLC in China.” It is not clear if AnyHealth Shanghai is the same company mentioned in the emails.

Owens also benefited from the Obama-Biden administration, which received an invitation from then-Vice President Biden’s executive assistant, Kathy Chung, to attend the event at the White House. For example, more than a year after sending an email to Wayne Hunter about a business license, Owens received an invitation to attend a State Department luncheon hosted by Biden in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Yes Cathy,” Owens replied. “I want to join in. I know I’ve gone through everything else, but it’s a little bit different. I’ve just recorded it so I don’t know what VBO is. [Valerie Biden Owens] Going to do. Do you have my information to respond to pictures, etc., or do you want me to do it? “

Over the past year, Jack has played golf with Biden several times, in addition to other family members.

The White House, Owens and Owens book publisher, Seladon Books, did not respond to a request for comment.